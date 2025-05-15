"This is a case of a violent assault" - Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer Alex Spiro responds to Tory Lanez's team claiming Kelsey Harris shot the rapper

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer Alex Spiro recently responded to Tory Lanez's team claiming that Meg's former friend, Kelsey Harris, reportedly shot the rapper. Spiro released a statement to XXL on May 15 about Lanez's attorneys now claiming to have evidence that proves the same.

Addressing it, Spiro said to the outlet:

“Tory Lanez was tried and convicted by a jury of his peers and his case was properly adjudicated through the court system. This is not a political matter — this is a case of a violent assault that was resolved in the court of law.”

In a press conference on May 14, Tory Lanez's representatives asserted that Harris should be imprisoned for the 2020 shooting while the former heals from the horrific stabbing in the prison.

On the other hand, after the claims, Lanez posted a petition on Instagram on the same day asking California Governor Gavin Newsom to grant him a pardon.

Tory Lanez reportedly didn't shoot Megan Thee Stallion, claims Kelsey Harris's bodyguard

Bradley James, the reported bodyguard of Kelsey Harris, who was in the car the night of the shooting, claimed during a news conference on Wednesday, May 14. It was organised by the nonprofit organisation, Unite The People.

According to Walter Roberts, the organization's chief legal counsel, James reportedly overheard Kelsey confessing to actually shooting the gun that shot Megan. Roberts argued:

“Mr. James informed us he was working as the bodyguard and driver for Ms. Kelsey Harris during Mr. Peterson's trial.. Mr. James informed us he was not under a non-disclosure agreement or a confidentiality agreement.."

He continued:

"[He] was free to speak with Unite the People and that he was doing it because his conscience would not let him not speak and leave a man in prison for something he did not do. Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. Never even touched the gun.”

According to Rolling Stone's December 20, 2022, reports, this testimony supports earlier claims made by Sean Kelly, a trial witness, who reported that he allegedly witnessed two women fighting before gunfire.

For context, Lanez was found guilty in December 2022 of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both feet during a drunken altercation on July 12, 2020, and is currently serving a 10-year jail sentence.

As per Rolling Stone's May 14 story, Megan testified for three hours during his trial, recalling Lanez reportedly ordering her to "dance, b*tch" while firing at her feet. A man who saw the shooting said that he reportedly saw a "very agitated" man "firing everywhere.”

Megan also testified that she was put under general anaesthesia and hurried into surgery. Additionally, Lanez reportedly apologised to her, saying:

“Meg, I know u prolly never gone to talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. And I was just too drunk. Nonetheless, shit should have never happened, and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible. Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.”

On the other news, according to his father, Sonstar Peterson, Tory Lanez was stabbed by another prisoner at a California facility, necessitating his transport to a hospital. As per Complex's report from the same day, Peterson claimed that Lanez had been stabbed over a dozen times in the head, arms, and chest.

Santino Casio, 42, is accused of stabbing rapper Tory Lanez at the California Correctional Institute on Monday, May 12, around 7:20 a.m. Casio, who is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder, has been moved to restricted housing. Officials are investigating the incident, but the reason for the attack is still unknown.

Following the stabbing, Tory Lanez's legal team has urged California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon the rapper or at the very least shorten his sentence.

Meanwhile, neither Kelsey Harris nor Megan Thee Stallion has directly addressed any of these allegations.

