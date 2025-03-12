"Lying and trying to hide from public information" — Tory Lanez responds to his former attorney's statement denying Roc Nation ties

In his latest album, Peterson, rapper Tory Lanez accused his former lawyer Shawn Holley of allegedly receiving bribes from Megan Thee Stallion's management firm, Roc Nation. In Verdict Day, a song released on March 7, Lanez rapped:

"Trial lawyer left me like she Kevin Liles/ She was in bed with my opposition like weddin' vows."

Meanwhile, the rapper's accusations against Holley were refuted by the attorney, who called them "meritless." In a statement to XXL, she went on to claim that Lanez's desperate attempt to get out of jail was allegedly the cause behind these accusations.

Additionally, as per DJ Akademiks TV’s Instagram post from March 10, Tory reacted to the claims and wrote:

“From Tory: a lawyer making an official statement to an outlet like "XXL" should tell us all we need to know..... PS: lying and trying to hide from public information is Astronomical work…”

Tory Lanez accused his attorney Shawn Holley of siding with the opposition

Shawn Holley, Tory Lanez's former lawyer, has addressed the rapper's claims that she allegedly conspired with JAY-Z's Roc Nation to plan his imprisonment. In a statement to XXL, obtained by DJ Akademiks TV, Holley rejected the claims made by Tory Lanez, whose actual name is Daystar Peterson, and wrote:

"Mr. Peterson's claims have been investigated thoroughly by the State Bar and proven--on two separate occasions--to be meritless. His own representative has acknowledged to me that he is making these knowingly false claims in a desperate attempt to say or do anything he can to get out of prison."

She continued:

"Again, I have never had any relationship or connection to Roc Nation and my loyalty throughout the time I represented Mr. Peterson was only to him.."

She further added, addressing Tory Lanez:

“Finally, Mr. Peterson asked me to step down as his counsel when I refused to advance the defense he wanted to put forth. He is now sitting in prison, having used that defense in his trial. Maybe he should have listened to me.”

The statement came after Tony made a series of remarks in the tracks of his most recent album, Peterson, which was recorded while the rapper was in prison. In these songs, Lanez further addressed the controversial trial in which he was convicted for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

He harshly criticized Holley, who resigned halfway through the December 2022 trial, accusing her of secretly working with the opposition. Tory continued:

“Shawn Holley, that’s a name I would call special / Only a special person could rep you and wanna dead you / Go to your DNA expert and say don’t test you / You fully excluded but inconclusive is what she tells you.”

He continued:

“The DA’s first offer was nine years / The second, it was six at eight-five, about five years / My lawyer keeep on pressing me to take it, I’m like, ‘Nah’ / I ain’t do the crime so I’ma sit it down right here / She’s losing my bail hearings, I feel like it’s on purpose.”

Holley isn't the only person that Tory Lanez criticized on Peterson. He allegedly used Donald Trump's AI-generated voice to call out Megan Thee Stallion.

For context, Stallion claimed on August 20, 2020, that she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez after a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house on July 12, 2020. On the same day, Megan further said in an Instagram Live video that Lanez's publicist was allegedly trying to spread misleading information about the shooting, which led to her hospitalization and subsequent surgery.

Megan Thee Stallion hasn’t said anything about the whole thing as of yet.

