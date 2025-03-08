"Birds of a feather": Interest reacts as Tory Lanez reveals Chris Brown was the only celebrity who helped with his lawyer fees 

Tory Lanez (a.k.a. Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson) revealed Chris Brown was his only celebrity friend who helped him financially while incarcerated. On Friday, March 7, the rapper dropped his album PETERSON, which featured a shoutout to the R&B singer on two tracks.

Lanez is currently serving a ten-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020. His latest project included the track T.D.F x LA County Jail (feat. DSTNY), where he rapped:

"Where was you ni**as when I was in Cali fed up with no covers to bundle up?/ Only real ni**a that helped me was Chris Brown, that really my brother, bruh."

As the tract went viral, internet users were quick to react. Referencing Brown's 2009 conviction for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna, one wrote:

"Birds of a feather.."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Many spoke in support of Brown's actions, noting that he could empathize with Tory Lanez. But they criticized the latter for revealing the detail.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Others continued to call out the two musicians for their respective convictions.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Tory Lanez recorded PETERSON entirely from prison

In T.D.F x LA County Jail, Tory Lanez expressed his gratitude to Chris Brown for stepping up when none of his other industry friends covered for him financially.

Elaborating on the sentiment in the album's closing track, Free Tory, the Toronto native noted that Brown helped him with his lawyer fees. He claimed his attorney demanded a "quarter million" to represent him, prompting Lanez to unsuccessfully ask his "rap friends" for help. He rapped:

"Ni**as treating me like I was dead and this ni**a Chris Brown — I’ll never forget it/ This ni**a Chris Brown came out of nowhere, he just gave me the money."

Calling him a "real" friend, Lanez continued:

"He said, ‘Look, bro, when you get outside, holla at me/ Hope you come home’/ That a real ni**a, bro."

Tory Lanez was incarcerated after he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her foot back in 2020. The high-profile case involved the two rappers and Megan's former friend Kelsey Harris being involved in a drunken roadside quarrel leading to the shooting.

In December 2022, courts convicted Lanez on three felony counts: assault with a semi-automatic handgun, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in his vehicle, and discharging the gun with gross negligence.

Recalling the verdict in his track, Verdict Day x Lawyer Fees Interlude, Tory Lanez claimed that his former attorney, Shawn Holley, was "in bed with the opposition." He rapped:

"Shawn Holley, that’s a name I would call special/ Only a special person could rep you and wanna dead you."

Elsewhere in the tract, he claimed she was a Roc Nation plant (Megan Thee Stallion is represented by the label). The rapper even alleged that he trusted Shawn because she was a "Black woman," but she didn't do him justice.

Neither Chris Brown nor Megan Thee Stallion has publicly reacted to the album.

PETERSON is available to stream online.

