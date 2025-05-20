"Facts are a funny thing. They don’t lie" — Tory Lanez's spokeswoman Diana London reacts to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's push to free the rapper

Tory Lanez recently received support from Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who has pushed to free the rapper. For the unversed, Tory is serving a 10-year sentence in connection with the 2020 shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion. On Monday, May 19, Luna took to X and shared a message addressing California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Ad

In the tweet, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna urged Newsom to review Tory's case, as she further wrote:

"His 10-year sentence was based on flawed evidence, political pressure, and prosecutorial bias. Justice must be blind— not driven by headlines. Free Tory Lanez."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The post has now gone viral, with more than 435K views and over 3.7K likes as of this writing. Along with many netizens, Lanez's spokeswoman Diana London also reacted to the tweet. On May 19 and 20, Diana shared a couple of Instagram Stories voicing support for Lanez. In the first two Stories, she reshared the tweet posted by Luna.

In the third one, Diana London wrote:

"Facts are a funny thing. They don't lie. No amount of noise, distraction, or spin will change FACTS. Sometimes people may try to manipulate those facts and may have temporary gains with those manipulations. But Truth is steady."

Ad

London continued to express that in the end, truth prevails, and it can't be modified as per convenience. According to her, while the truth may take time to come out, "it always does." Diana London concluded her message by writing "#FreeTory."

Expand Tweet

Ad

DJ Akademiks later shared London's Instagram Story on X, where he suggested that there had been no concrete evidence tying Tory Lanez to the shooting. In his tweet, Akademiks also wrote that the fact was that there were two drunk women fighting, while seemingly speaking about the incident wherein Megan was shot at.

Megan Thee Stallion reacts to Tory Lanez's legal team once again claiming that he didn't pull the trigger

Tory Lanez has been making headlines recently, and one of the primary reasons behind it is that his team has claimed they have evidence that could prove Lanez wasn't the one who shot at Megan Thee Stallion.

Ad

Unite the People held a press conference on May 14, 2025, and reported that Bradley James, the former bodyguard of Megan's then-best friend Kelsey Harris, claimed that Kelsey was the one who shot at the female rapper in 2020.

As per a report by Complex on May 20, Megan recently responded to these new claims through TikTok. In a post that she shared on the platform, Megan reportedly wrote:

"At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY !? At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying ? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

She further went about saying that it had been proven in court that Tory Lanez was the one who shot at her. Elsewhere in the post, Megan described her frustration by saying that she was "sick of this sh*t."

As reported by Complex, Megan ended the note by calling Tory a "f*cking demon" and also urging him to leave her alone.

For the unversed, in August 2023, Tory Lanez got a sentence of 10 years behind bars for shooting at Megan Thee Stallion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More