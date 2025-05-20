"Halle has now left Halo’s father defenseless" — DJ Akademiks claims DDG will no longer be able to legally own a gun because of the restraining order

On Tuesday, May 20, DJ Akademiks shared his opinion on the impact of Halle Bailey's restraining order on her ex-boyfriend, DDG - born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.

As part of the restraining order, Dwayne is no longer allowed to possess a gun. Akademiks calls the order an "idiotic attempt" of Bailey to gain custody of their son, adding:

"Halle has now left Halo’s father defenseless and put a target on his back. If someone ran up on DDG and robbed him while he was with halo it will be her fault that DDG wouldn’t be able to defend himself or his son."

Expand Tweet

Trending

DJ Akademiks' tweet has since received over 8.2K views and 279 likes, with some netizens asking Akademiks to delete it and avoid bringing more attention to DDG's situation.

According to AP News, Halle Bailey was granted a restraining order against Dwayne after the Little Mermaid star claimed that Dwayne was violent with her. In the documents requesting the order, Bailey wrote:

"Throughout our relationship, Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse."

Bailey and Dwayne started dating in 2022, welcomed their son, Halo, in 2023, and parted ways last year, after which there have been "multiple acts of physical violence," the singer-actress claims.

Halle also detailed a particular incident from January 2025, where Granberry was repeatedly calling her a "bi**h" as she was strapping the baby seat inside his car.

"The next thing I knew, things got physical between us. We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain."

Halle Bailey was given temporary full custody of her son, Halo, and a restraining order against Dwayne. He must stay over 100 yards away from them until their next court hearing on June 4.

DDG called brands for cutting ties amidst his legal drama

Expand Tweet

DJ Akademiks' tweet calling out Halle Bailey for leaving DDG defenseless in LA comes a day after he shared a clip of Dwayne calling out the brands that switched up on him amid his legal drama on a livestream session.

"I wanna be transparent with y'all. There's a whole lotta brand switching up on me right now. Once all this sh*t over with, I'm charging y'all quadruple... quintuple, actually," DDG said.

Despite losing brand deals over legal drama, Dwayne's following on Twitch has continued to grow. On Sunday, May 18, DDG crossed 1 million followers on the livestreaming platform.

Earlier this month, on May 2, Dwayne dropped his new album, titled Blame The Chat, in a launch party he hosted at the Neuehouse rooftop in Hollywood. At the event, which was livestreamed for his fans, Dwayne claimed that he was going to change the music industry with his new music.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More