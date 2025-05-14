Chipped tooth to destroyed ring camera: Key takeaways from Halle Bailey's restraining order filing against DDG explained

Halle Bailey was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her former boyfriend, DDG, on May 13, 2025, after she filed a police complaint seeking court protection, citing multiple attacks from the rapper.

Ad

The former couple was first linked together in 2022 and welcomed their son, Halo, in December 2023, followed by their split in October 2024. In contrast, the social media post announcing their separation put forth the image of an amicable friendship between them, but the allegations in Bailey's restraining order filing show otherwise.

According to TMZ's report dated May 13, 2025, Halle Bailey claimed that DDG began getting physically threatening in January 2025.

She cited the incident of the rapper coming over to pick up their son and starting a conversation with DDG about a child visitation schedule. At that point as she was buckling her son into the car seat, the rapper repeatedly said "Get out of my car, B*TCH."

Ad

Trending

Ad

This made their son start crying, and Bailey got worried about leaving Halo with the rapper in an agitated state. As per the filing, that's when the pair began wrestling, wherein DDG pulled Bailey by the hair, slammed her face on the steering wheel, giving her a chipped tooth.

Despite being in a bad shape, Halle Bailey remained in the car for the ride to DDG's house, where she told the rapper's family about what happened.

Ad

She left the rapper's residence "hysterical" and with lesions on her arms after being assured of Halo's care by his family. The Do It singer attached photos of her arm bruises and chipped tooth in the filing as proof.

Breaking into Halle Bailey's home, and other accusations levied against DDG in restraining order filing explored

In addition to describing the first instance of DDG getting physically abusive toward her in January 2025, Halle Bailey mentioned several other instances in which she sought a restraining order against the rapper.

Ad

Bailey's filing mentioned that DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., entered her residence without permission, went to her bedroom and texted the singer a photo of her empty bed with the text: "now I know what u been on lol." The Baby Girl rapper interpreted Darryl's cryptic text as him accusing her of having s*x with others.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Four days after he allegedly entered her home and sent her a photo of her bed, DDG became upset when he returned and Halle Bailey told him she and their child, Halo, were sick. Halle said DDG got verbally abusive, broke her ring camera, and took her phone. As he drove away, he threw her phone out the window and yelled, "Go get it, b*tch."

Bailey claimed that the mentioned incident encouraged her to file a police report, adding that her Ring camera has footage to support her claims. Darryl's alleged abuse didn't stop here, and Bailey claimed that the rapper's text messages last weekend were the final straw for her.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Halle Bailey alleged that DDG texted her links to her social media posts, claiming she was on an island with singer Brent Faiyaz. However, she was vacationing with her son and her sister in St. Lucia. Responding to DDG's text at the time, Bailey wrote:

"not with any man out here. i wouldn't do that, i have halo ... please let me enjoy my mother's day in peace. i hope you are okay and feel better soon."

Ad

The domestic violence restraining order granted to Halle Bailey requires DDG to stay 100 yards away from her. Additionally, the court also permitted Bailey to take her son Halo to Italy as she'll be filming a movie in the region for 2 months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More