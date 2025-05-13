"They want to find a reason to hate her so bad" — Netizens defend Halle Bailey amid Brent Faiyaz and Akademiks drama

Halle Bailey was trending on social media platforms after her name was linked to Brent Faiyaz following a series of vacation photos she shared on Instagram on May 11, 2025. The actress was seen posing in a white bikini and captioned the post:
“Mom bod [white heart emoji].”
The Little Mermaid star was previously in a relationship with rapper DDG, and the two share a son named Halo, born in January last year. According to People magazine, the pair separated in October 2024.
Halle Bailey’s recent vacation photos sparked controversy after DJ Akademiks posted some photos, seemingly suggesting that Brent Faiyaz had accompanied Halle and Halo on their trip, as per Lipstick Alley.
Once Akademiks' photos went viral, The Last Holiday star faced criticism from the public. Notably, DDG also alleged in a post on X last month that he was unable to see his son for a few months.
Halle has since responded by sharing another Instagram post on May 12, 2025, seemingly clarifying that she traveled to St. Lucia with her sister, Chloe. She even added some photos featuring Chloe and wrote:
“Thank you so much to @windjammerlanding for taking care of us. This was our first sister trip in a minute and we both just wrapped our films, feeling more blessed than ever.”
Although Brent Faiyaz has not addressed the ongoing speculation, netizens took to the comments section of Its Onsite’s Instagram post to share their reactions. They voiced their support for Halle Bailey, with one of them writing:
Others criticized DJ Akademiks for sharing the photos, which led to criticism against Halle. Some users defended her, questioning why a woman cannot go on a vacation with her son.
Halle Bailey opens up on her insecurity after becoming a mother
As mentioned, the Atlanta, Georgia native became a mother to a child from her relationship with DDG. She recently attracted attention on social media after her Snapchat video went viral, where she confirmed that she had gone on vacation after a long time, as per People magazine.
Halle Bailey stated that she is currently following a schedule, which has made it impossible for her to focus on her workout. The singer also opened up about her insecurities regarding her physical appearance after welcoming a son. She said:
“Right now, currently I am a little bit thicker than I usually am and I feel really insecure about it, a little bit. Because all my life, I’ve been like 120 lbs, really skinny. And then I had my baby and then when I was breastfeeding, I lost a bunch of weight.”
Furthermore, the Wild ‘n Out star shared that although she expected her body to return to her old form, it did not happen as per expectations. She claimed that she even shared a video on social media and later told her sister Chloe to delete it since she was feeling insecure after reading the comments that were posted.
Meanwhile, Halle Bailey has two upcoming films in her lineup, including You & Me & Tuscany, which is set to release next year. She has also been cast in a musical comedy directed by Jesse Eisenberg, though the film’s title is yet to be announced.