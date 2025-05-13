"They want to find a reason to hate her so bad" — Netizens defend Halle Bailey amid Brent Faiyaz and Akademiks drama

Halle Bailey was trending on social media platforms after her name was linked to Brent Faiyaz following a series of vacation photos she shared on Instagram on May 11, 2025. The actress was seen posing in a white bikini and captioned the post:

Ad

“Mom bod [white heart emoji].”

Ad

Trending

The Little Mermaid star was previously in a relationship with rapper DDG, and the two share a son named Halo, born in January last year. According to People magazine, the pair separated in October 2024.

Halle Bailey’s recent vacation photos sparked controversy after DJ Akademiks posted some photos, seemingly suggesting that Brent Faiyaz had accompanied Halle and Halo on their trip, as per Lipstick Alley.

Once Akademiks' photos went viral, The Last Holiday star faced criticism from the public. Notably, DDG also alleged in a post on X last month that he was unable to see his son for a few months.

Ad

Ad

Halle has since responded by sharing another Instagram post on May 12, 2025, seemingly clarifying that she traveled to St. Lucia with her sister, Chloe. She even added some photos featuring Chloe and wrote:

“Thank you so much to @windjammerlanding for taking care of us. This was our first sister trip in a minute and we both just wrapped our films, feeling more blessed than ever.”

Ad

Although Brent Faiyaz has not addressed the ongoing speculation, netizens took to the comments section of Its Onsite’s Instagram post to share their reactions. They voiced their support for Halle Bailey, with one of them writing:

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/its_onsite)

Others criticized DJ Akademiks for sharing the photos, which led to criticism against Halle. Some users defended her, questioning why a woman cannot go on a vacation with her son.

Ad

Online responses (Images via Instagram/its_onsite)

Online responses (Images via Instagram/its_onsite)

Halle Bailey opens up on her insecurity after becoming a mother

As mentioned, the Atlanta, Georgia native became a mother to a child from her relationship with DDG. She recently attracted attention on social media after her Snapchat video went viral, where she confirmed that she had gone on vacation after a long time, as per People magazine.

Ad

Halle Bailey stated that she is currently following a schedule, which has made it impossible for her to focus on her workout. The singer also opened up about her insecurities regarding her physical appearance after welcoming a son. She said:

“Right now, currently I am a little bit thicker than I usually am and I feel really insecure about it, a little bit. Because all my life, I’ve been like 120 lbs, really skinny. And then I had my baby and then when I was breastfeeding, I lost a bunch of weight.”

Ad

Ad

Furthermore, the Wild ‘n Out star shared that although she expected her body to return to her old form, it did not happen as per expectations. She claimed that she even shared a video on social media and later told her sister Chloe to delete it since she was feeling insecure after reading the comments that were posted.

Meanwhile, Halle Bailey has two upcoming films in her lineup, including You & Me & Tuscany, which is set to release next year. She has also been cast in a musical comedy directed by Jesse Eisenberg, though the film’s title is yet to be announced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More