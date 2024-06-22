Who is Yung Joc married to? Rapper reveals his wife threatened him with divorce over recent cheating scandal

Yung Joc, who has been married to Kendra Robinson since 2021, recently opened up about the reports that emerged about their relationship. The news comes after a video of Joc went viral a few days ago where he was reportedly spotted with another woman.

While appearing on the Yung Joc & The Streetz Morning Takeover Show on June 20, 2024, the rapper revealed that the woman he was featured with was not Robinson. The Wild 'n Out star mentioned that he even spoke to Kendra about the same after having trouble sleeping and stated:

"I woke my wife up and said, 'Hey, let me [talk to you] before you wake up in the morning and see any of this.'"

Furthermore, the artist mentioned the aftermath of everything that happened after the video went viral, saying that Robinson sent a message to him and her mother that read:

"I'm divorcing Jaisel, mom. A blog has accused him of cheating on me so I'm done."

Yung Joc even clarified that the situation was completely different compared to how things were being portrayed everywhere. He said he was trying to solve a problem involving the woman and another person, along with a third individual named Tamar Braxton.

Joc additionally expressed his frustration towards the response that emerged from the clip, saying that it seemingly appeared as if he was holding the woman's hand and adding:

"If you look at this video, am I cuddled up? That's not cuddled up."

Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson's relationship has gone through many ups and downs over the years

The reality TV star has been romantically linked to Yung Joc since 2015, and they later appeared on Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta. Robinson had a successful career as a criminal defense attorney and real estate lawyer before joining the show.

Kendra once addressed her bond with Joc while speaking to Forbes magazine in 2022. She said that they learned to be together despite the things told by the media, adding:

"We learn to tune it out and relish the moments we have here… But, we also know that we have to deal with the decision we made to let the cameraman or the rest of the world in."

Notably, the Scared Famous contestant has been reportedly accused of cheating on his partners in the past, and some rumors claim that he allegedly walked out of his marriage with Kendra. In an interview with Distractify around two years ago, Robinson said that she finds Joc responsible for the problems that emerged between them.

The pair appeared for a conversation with BET Lifestyle last year and were questioned on how they were working to restore trust in the relationship. Yung Joc said at the time:

"I feel like building trust with people takes time. Set small goals, so that person can trust you. Show them through your words that it means something, and that you're not just pacifying the situation."

Joc referred to Kendra by saying that she is serious regarding relationships. The latter then shared a piece of advice for all the couples, telling them not to lie to each other and to be expressive. While the duo has hardly revealed much about their relationship over the years, they occasionally share posts on Instagram posing with each other.

Also known as Jasiel Amon Robinson, he has not released any big music projects for a long time. His last single was Perfect Timing, which came out back in 2019.