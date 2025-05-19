DDG claims brands are "switching up" on him in the wake of Halle Bailey's allegations, vows to charge "quadruple" when things are back to normal

Following Halle Bailey's temporary restraining order filing against DDG, the rapper has spoken out about brands "switching up" on him. In a video posted by X account @AkademiksTV on May 19, 2025, the rapper, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., said:

“Yeah. I wanna be transparent with y’all. It’s a whole lot of brands switching up on me right now. I want you brands to know all this s*it over with. I’m charging y’all quadruple tax.”

While Darryl hasn't said much about his former girlfriend's restraining order filing, a day after the court granted Halle Bailey a temporary restraining order on May 13, 2025, the rapper tweeted:

"i’m chillin btw.. i have no worries 😉 streaming later on, no days off!"

This resulted in DDG getting a lot of backlash from netizens for attempting to downplay the serious allegations against him.

The court has ordered the rapper to stay away from Bailey and their son, Halo, till a hearing scheduled on June 6, 2025.

In her restraining order, Halle Bailey claimed that there had been "multiple acts of physical violence" at Darryl's end since their separation last year.

For the unversed, Halle Bailey and Darryl were first linked together in January 2022. The former couple welcomed their son, Halo, in December 2023, post which they announced an amicable split in October 2024.

Halle Bailey sought orders to protect herself and son from DDG's "ongoing abuse"

According to the Associated Press' report dated May 14, 2025, in the documents requesting a restraining order against DDG, Halle Bailey mentioned:

"Throughout our relationship, Darryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse."

In her filing, Bailey described multiple instances, wherein 2 prominent ones detailed the physical agitation that the rapper displayed. The first incident dated back to January 2025, when DDG had come to pick Halo for a visit.

Halle Bailey recalled strapping her son into the baby seat while initiating a conversation about a child visitation schedule.

The conversation agitated the rapper, and things got physical between the former couple. Describing the same, Bailey mentioned:

"We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”

The Little Mermaid actress attached photos of her chipped tooth and arm bruises in the filing as proof. Another similar incident took place in March 2025, when Bailey refused to let Halo go outside the house with DDG, since their son was sick.

At the time, Darryl reportedly smashed the ring camera on Bailey's porch and fled with her phone when she was called a relative for help. The rapper then threw Bailey's phone out of the window, addressing her as a "b*tch".

In addition to instances citing physical aggression, Halle Bailey also mentioned incidents like DDG entering her bedroom without permission in her absence and texting her a photo of her bed.

Bailey perceived Darryl's text as an accusation of sleeping with other people.

Additionally, she asked for the court to order DDG to stop using his Twitch and YouTube streaming platforms as a means to turn his fanbase against her.

