DJ Akademiks thinks DDG might quit making music and stick to only making streaming content since his album sales are not great

In a livestream of DJ Akademiks, he was seen talking about rapper DDG. In the clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Akademiks was reacting to the rapper's claims about his album sales.

Ad

On May 11, DDG took to X and wrote that about 1,230 album units of blame the chat were sold in the first week. Upon learning the numbers, Akademiks was seemingly in disbelief during his livestream.

"There's no way DDG sold 1,200 copies. He said 502 albums. I'm guessing that's, uh, that's purchases, and then the rest came in streams. Nah, I think that's, I don't think that's true," Akademiks said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to DJ Akademiks, the rapper's album sales weren't great, but he had achieved immense success in streaming. Akademiks also pointed out that the rapper would get traction during streaming, even though he was essentially making music during streaming.

"If you ask me, DDG is probably making three hundred four hundred thousand dollars a month. Just off content and streaming. Music, if it doesn't translate to music, you might have to just stick with what's making you money," he said.

Ad

To further corroborate his point, DJ Akademiks used his own example. He recalled his track, Blues Clues, and revealed that it was quite a popular one. He admitted that after that, he didn't get much traction from the public, and eventually focused on streaming.

DJ Akademiks implied through his statements that the rapper was making good money from content creation itself. Akademiks kept emphasizing that he might just focus on streaming more than music if the former yielded more money.

Ad

DDG recently revealed that he believed that streaming should be the new significant platform for artists

Ad

DDG recently sat for an interview with TMZ, which was published on May 6, 2025. In the interview, the rapper revealed how he felt about streaming platforms. The conversation took place a few days after he had dropped his album titled blame the chat.

The rapper told the outlet that he had recorded all 15 tracks of the album on a live stream. The album also includes popular faces like Wiz Khalifa, Offset, Rob49, and PlaqueBoyMax. The rapper additionally told TMZ that he had apparently changed the dynamics of the music industry completely since he "made an album live on Twitch."

Ad

"The music industry getting boring, I had to spice it up," DDG told the outlet.

The rapper believed that the music industry needed something fresh as it had become "stale." He told the outlet that interaction with fans while recording made the process more personal as well as transparent.

It was also reported that the rapper had apparently given clarity about his financial situation. He claimed that he was doing fine and wasn't going "broke." He also claimed that he was offering popular YouTuber IShowSpeed about $2 million for a "quick little cameo" for an upcoming project.

Ad

Ad

The latest album of DDG contains several songs like fine shyt, speed, motion, man on a mission, do what you want, more than a night, what i prefer, pimpin, ink dreads, and no help.

The album is available on streaming platforms such as Spotify as well as Apple Music. As for the comments made by DJ Akademiks regarding his album Blame The Chat, DDG has not yet responded to the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More