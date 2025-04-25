"WHY ARE YOUR KIDS ON TWITTER???" — Internet reacts to Offset's request to stop posting inappropriate stuff with his kids on the app

Rapper Offset has recently taken to X, requesting netizens to stop uploading inappropriate posts with his children on the platform. The rapper has six children, three with Cardi B and the remaining three from previous relationships. The tweet dated April 24, 2025, stated:

"Stop posting inappropriate stuff with my kids on this app please!!"

The post soon got viral while being viewed more than 6 million times and liked over 59.5K times since the time it was uploaded. Many shared their take on the rapper's remarks as well. Many seemed confused about the context of the tweet and speculated if it was directed at Cardi B.

Some netizens even asked him what his kids were doing on the platform in the first place. A user (@realmiresa) wondered:

"WHY ARE YOUR KIDS ON TWITTER???"

Another netizen wrote on X:

"Why the f*ck are your kids on twitter?!"

"Get your kids off this app dude. There's p*rn promotion under every viral tweet," tweeted another user.

"Get your little ones out here, what kind of parents allows their kids to have a social media," read a tweet.

A lot of other responses had flooded the comment section under Offset's original tweet. A user commented:

"This is not directed towards Cardi is it?"

"What's this mid singer talking about," added a tweet.

"Bro just say this sh*t to her face, why you out here making it public business," wrote another X user.

Cardi B and Offset in 2019 - Source: Getty

The context of the tweet is currently unclear. It is also unknown whether the tweet was directed at anybody in particular.

Offset requested joint custody of his children with Cardi B

Offset and Cardi B, reportedly tied the knot in September 2017, have three children together. In July 2018, the duo welcomed their oldest daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Then, in September 2021, their son Wave Set Cephus was born. Finally, last year in September, Cardi B gave birth to their third daughter.

Amid their divorce drama, Offset requested joint custody of all three kids in February 2025. The same was confirmed through legal documents that TMZ obtained. The outlet also reported that Offset urged the court to clarify each parent's child support obligations.

The Ghostface Killers rapper further argued that it was only appropriate that each of them paid for their own legal fees. The legal drama surrounding the divorce began last July when Cardi B filed for the same.

According to a statement given by Cardi B's representative to Billboard, the divorce wasn't happening due to one particular reason. The rep added that there were several reasons, and it had been "a long time coming." Page Six then reported that Cardi had urged for primary custody of her three children.

In October 2024, Cardi confirmed that there were no chances of reconciliation with her estranged husband. For the unversed, this was the second time that the Bodak Yellow rapper had filed for divorce. In September 2020, she did the first filing, only to announce that they had reconciled a month later.

As far as the current tweet by Offset is concerned, no response from any party, including Cardi B, has been made yet.

