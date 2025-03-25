How old are Cardi B's kids? Rapper shares how one of them drew on her $60,000 Hermés bag

The musical artist Cardi B shared on Instagram about an encounter with her child Kulture that both entertained and irritated her. The rapper disclosed that Kulture Kiari Cephus, aged six, marked her dark yellow Hermés Kelly bag made of crocodile skin with a black architectural marker pen.

Cardi has three children. Her eldest daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, was born on July 10, 2018, making her 6 years old. Her son, Wave Set Cephus, was born on September 4, 2021, and is 3 years old. Cardi B and Offset welcomed their third child, a daughter, on September 7, 2024, who is now around 6 months old.

The bag, valued at $60,000, became the canvas for a small doodle that Kulture had etched on it. Cardi, expressing her shock, repeatedly showed the bag to the camera, saying, "Look at what my daughter did to my purse!"

The incident was shared via Cardi B’s Instagram Story on Sunday, March 23, with the clip later resurfacing in a YouTube video. In the video, Cardi can be heard saying,

"We spent $60,000 on this purse. Look what my daughter did to my purse. Look what my daughter did to my f–king purse… mmmmm."

She then zoomed in on the purse, revealing the small heart drawn in black marker.

Cardi B and Offset's children and her parenting style

While the act of drawing on luxury items might be a nightmare for many, Cardi B is no stranger to extravagant purchases. In October 2023, she gave fans a glimpse of her extensive handbag collection, which included three crocodile Birkins in red, grey, and mustard yellow, collectively worth nearly $200,000, as reported by Billboard.

Kulture herself has been the recipient of luxury gifts, such as a $10,000 Birkin bag and a $48,000 custom Hermés purse.

Cardi and Offset’s relationship has been tumultuous, with Cardi announcing their split during an Instagram Live in December 2023. She later filed for divorce in July 2024. Despite their separation, they continue to co-parent their children.

The public knows Cardi for her showy persona, yet she stresses teaching her children realistic financial values and humility. The singer discussed with Vogue Singapore in July 2022 that she informs her children about avoiding feelings of privilege because of their parents' financial status.

"They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don't ever feel like, 'I'm going to get it because I'm Cardi and Offset's kid,'" she said.

According to Billboard, Cardi B remains in the news spotlight because of her musical achievements as well as her being an active parent. She created speculation about upcoming collaborations with Ozuna when she was seen working together in a recording studio in February 2024.

Her recorded session video featured the caption "A Movie always," where she expressed "Un vibe durisimoo," meaning "a very hard vibe." Previous musical collaborations between the two artists occurred on La Modelo in 2017, along with DJ Snake's 2018 single Taki Taki.

Both fans and music critics are waiting patiently for Cardi B's upcoming second studio album that will succeed Invasion of Privacy, which earned her a Best Rap Album Grammy in 2018.

