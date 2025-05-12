"Legend Jungkook reigns" — Fans proud as BTS' member emerges as the K-pop solo artist with most songs to reach 300 million streams on Spotify

On May 11, 2025, BTS' Jungkook became the first K-pop soloist with the most songs, surpassing 300 million streams on Spotify, making fans proud. The artist reached this milestone after his track Still With You exceeded 300 million streams on the audio platform.

At the time of writing, seven of his songs, including Seven, Left and Right, Standing Next to You, 3D, Dreamers, Stay Alive, and Still With You, achieved the mentioned milestone. The Golden Maknae's latest feat quickly circulated on social media and went viral among fans. One X user stated:

"Legend Jungkook reigns over Spotify chart with his seven tracks."

Fans also praised the BTS member for creating the masterpiece Still With You. They stated it was perfect in every aspect, which contributed to his latest milestone, and he emerged as the first K-pop soloist to achieve the milestone.

"The Best song my baby ever made, Perfect in every way," a fan reacted.

"Jungkook now holds the record for the most K-pop soloists songs to surpass 300M streams on Spotify, with a total of 7 songs. Notably, "Still With You", a heartfelt gift to the ARMY, recently achieved this feat after being added to Spotify three years post its initial release," another fan shared.

"At the moment the closest track to the target is "Yes or No"( 267,4 million) We'll have more songs soon we'll expand our discography JungKook has already given group's competition," one fan commented.

Meanwhile, others shared congratulatory snippets for the idol. They mentioned he was the biggest K-pop soloist in their eyes.

"Our golden Maknae never fails to impress us! He's the biggest kpop soloist I have ever seen more to go baby," another X user shared.

"Let's go higher," one X user mentioned.

Recent activities of BTS' Jungkook

In March 2025, the BTS member reportedly donated over $874,164.08 to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. His generous contribution was made to provide emergency help and relief supplies to the wildfire victims. The donation amount would be provided for the actions to increase awareness and improve the working conditions of the firefighters.

Meanwhile, on May 10, 2025, the idol became the first K-pop soloist and Asian artist to remain on the Global Spotify Artists chart for 700 consecutive days. As per the data from May 8, 2025, he was placed at the No. 181 position on the chart.

In other news, the artist is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

