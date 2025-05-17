"Your son don't wanna see you" — Soulja Boy threatens DDG and his friends, telling them to leave L.A.

On Thursday, May 15, Soulja Boy called DDG out in an X livestream for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend and his child's mother, Halle Bailey. In a rant directed at the YouTuber-turned-rapper and his friends, DuB and Deshae Frost, SB told them to leave LA. Soulja Boy added:

"DDG, you a h*e. Halle don't want you, your son don't wanna see you. You a bi**h. Imma beat you motherf**king a** when I see you, ni**a."

Responding to Soulja Boy's post, DDG shared a link to his new song, Street Rich, on his X handle, captioning it:

"Lil bro got 15k in 13 hours yall go support LMFAO."

In a follow-up post, the Hood Melody rapper shared a photo that appears to be Soulja Boy's teeth before and after dental surgery, writing in the caption:

"First to guess who heroin teeth this is gets $20 cashapp! GO."

To add to that, Dwayne also created a GoFundMe page for Soulja, titled "Soulja Boy Needs Help: $4 Million Debt," referring to the latter owing that amount after losing a s*xual battery lawsuit in April 2025. Sharing the link of the page in a tweet, the HOLD UP rapper captioned it:

"If anybody would like to support soulja boy with his $4 million s*xual assault case link is below please read heart felt description before you before you ignore."

Halle Bailey was granted a temporary restraining order against DDG

Halle Bailey has been granted a temporary restraining order against DDG—born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.—on Tuesday, May 13. The order also protects their son, Halo Saint Granberry—born in December 2023—from the 27-year-old.

According to the court documents, the Little Mermaid actress details alleged incidents of abuse she suffered at DDG's hands in the request letter to the court. Bailey wrote in the documents:

"I realize that there is no placating Darryl. I cannot allow this abuse any longer."

Among the allegations mentioned by Halle are ones that claim the rapper frequently abused her verbally, calling her a "bi**h" and "evil" in front of Halo. The singer-actress adds that the 27-year-old also badmouths her to his social media followers, writing:

"He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media. He seems to try to set up drama for his fans. He goes 'live' ranting about me and alleges that I am keeping Halo from him. This is false. I have requested a set schedule, which he refuses."

Bailey's request for a restraining order also contains photographic evidence of the alleged abuse, showing her chipped front tooth and a large bruise on her bicep.

Besides the restraining order, Halle has also asked the judge to order the rapper to attend a Batterer Intervention Program and provide proof he completed the 52-week program. The court has scheduled a hearing for the case for June 4.

DDG and Halle Bailey started dating in 2022 and welcomed their son, Halo, in December 2023. The former couple parted ways in October 2024.

