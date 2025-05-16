As a man if she hits you you gotta take it" — Baby Rich says the Halle Bailey abused DDG and the truth will be out soon

On Friday, May 16, @AkademiksTV shared an audio clip of a group discussion about the ongoing legal conflict between the former couple, DDG and Halle Bailey.

Baby Rich, who happens to be DDG's close friend, was also a part of the discussion, claims that the YouTuber was a victim of Bailey's abuse, and also has proof of the same.

Baby Rich also mentioned in the discussion:

"As a man you not trying to call the police on your baby mama or take her to court, as a man if she hits you you gotta take it… the truth will be coming out soon."

Bailey and DDG - born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. - started dating in 2022, making their red carpet debut at the BET Awards in June. They welcomed their first son, Halo, in December 2023. The couple parted ways in October 2024. The two have been engaged in conflict in the months that followed.

Halle Bailey has obtained temporary custody of her son with DDG

Baby Rich's comment about DDG's innocence in the legal conflict with his ex-girlfriend, Halle Bailey, follows the announcement that the latter was granted temporary physical and legal custody of their son. This arrangement will remain in effect until the next hearing, which is reportedly scheduled for the first week of June.

According to the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Bailey has been granted custody alongside the restraining order she has requested against Dwayne. She also detailed multiple alleged examples of the rapper's abuse, saying that she's "done everything possible to avoid going to Court". Bailey added in her letter to the judge:

"I realize that there is no placating Darryl. I cannot allow this abuse any longer. I cannot keep living like this. I never know when he is going to demand our son to be in his mother's care and whether I will be subjected to his threats and abuse."

In her request for the orders, the Angel singer alleged that DDG abused her physically and emotionally, and has attempted to take Halo away from her.

In light of it, Halle asked the judge to allow her boyfriend only supervised visits with a professional company on a weekly basis for six hours while Halo is in LA.

She also requested that the court order prevent Dwayne from traveling with Halo without her permission and from applying for passports or other important documents.

In case the rapper travels with their son with Halle's permission, he is to provide his travel schedule, copies of round-trip airline tickets, addresses, and phone numbers to reach them. Bailey also wants DDG to provide an open airline ticket for her if Halo isn't returned.

The temporary custody comes in the wake of the restraining order against DDG - valid until the hearing scheduled for June 5 - which Bailey secured by citing "multiple acts of physical violence" since their breakup last year. The singer-actress said in court documents:

"Throughout our relationship, Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse."

Aside from the restraining order, the court has also granted Halle Bailey permission to take her son to Italy, where she will be staying for two months to shoot for a new movie.

