"Do you think my brother would hit a f***g movie star?" — DDG's brother breaks down while speaking on Halle Bailey allegations

DDG's older brother, DuB Bridge, has addressed Halle Bailey's abuse allegations and restraining order against the YouTuber. Talking to his followers during a live stream on Wednesday, May 14, DuB said he would be honest about his thoughts on the situation, but it was making him emotional.

He added:

"That's why my brother streams because he can't see Halo how he want to, bro. That's why you all see my brother stream until he goes to sleep."

Breaking down in tears, DuB said that he was hurt when DDG called him. DuB said children need both parents.

However, on an honest note, he explained DDG does not need Halle Bailey, and neither does The Little Mermaid star need his brother, as both are rich, popular, and powerful figures. DuB said:

"All I'm saying is, when I, when y'all see these clips because of relationships not working bro, listen to me, because of relationship ain't work, and why my brother ain't seeing his son."

Seemingly skeptical of Halle Bailey's accusations against his sibling, DuB Bridge went on to ask his followers:

"Do you think that my brother would hit a f***ing movie star? Y'all f***ing serious?"

He further asked:

"Do you think that Halle would hit my brother? This popular a** n***a, do you think that they could be hitting each other, bro? No."

Halle Bailey accused DDG of inflicting physical and verbal abuse on her

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles judge Halle Bailey's restraining order against DDG, born Daryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., her ex-boyfriend and the father of her son, Halo.

The inception of Halle and DDG's romance can be traced back to January 2022, following Halo's birth in December 2023, and their eventual split in October 2024.

Per court documents, Halle alleged DDG had been abusive towards her both physically and verbally, as well as emotionally and financially, during the course of their relationship. She claimed DDG kept up the abuse even after their breakup. The 25-year-old singer added:

"I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse."

Halle Bailey's filing mentioned "multiple acts of physical violence" that had taken place since October 2023. Describing an alleged incident from January, Halle accused DDG of repeatedly throwing the word "b*tch" at her while she was tucking Halo to a seat inside the car.

Moments after, per Halle's account, the two parents got engaged in a physical altercation that involved "wrestling and tussling", with DDG pulling her hair. She recounted:

"He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain."

Halle Bailey claimed she received threatening texts from DDG, in which he accused her of sleeping around with other men.

In another instance narrated by the actress, DDG fought with her on her front porch as Halle refused to let a sick Halo visit him. The rapper allegedly destroyed the ring camera afterward to erase supposed visual evidence of the confrontation.

The actress also accused DDG of slamming his car door on her while she was holding Halo. The 27-year-old streamer and rapper is also facing allegations of using his fanbase to run a smear campaign on Halle's character, resulting in the singer receiving negative remarks online.

Halle Bailey has reportedly requested Halo's sole physical custody.

