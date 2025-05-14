"Things just took a very sinister turn" — Perez Hilton reacts to Halle Bailey’s restraining order against DDG amid assault allegations

Media personality Perez Hilton recently reacted to actor Halle Bailey's restraining order against rapper and YouTuber DDG. On May 14, 2025, Halle Bailey was granted a restraining order against DDG after she alleged that he physically assaulted her.

Hilton stated that he had been following the couple's story for a while before she accused him of domestic violence and that the pair had been publicly slamming each other ever since their split in October 2024. He said,

"I have been following this story for a while now, and unfortunately, things just took a very sinister turn."

Hilton also stated that Halle Bailey would publicly voice her outrage at DDG "exposing" their son Halo by featuring him on his livestreams. DDG, on the other hand, complained about Bailey stopping him from seeing their son.

Halle Bailey and DDG's relationship explored

According to Elle, Halle Bailey and Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., known professionally as DDG, first met in January 2022 at a Usher concert in Las Vegas. Halle began dating Darryl in March 2022 and confirmed their relationship by posting a TikTok of them doing vocal warmups.

In February 2023, Granberry's ex-girlfriend Rubi Rose posted a tweet on X that seemed to insinuate that the pink dreads rapper cheated on Halle with Rubi. She wrote,

"Having ur b***h wear my clothes is crazy lol".

Although she did not specifically name the rapper or Bailey, it was soon noticed in an Instagram image that Bailey was wearing a t-shirt Rose was seen wearing in 2020.

Rubi Rose's tweet (Image via X/@RubiRose)

The rumors were further fueled by the YouTuber unfollowing Halle and tweeting,

“All these girls the same, ain’t no way.”

However, Granberry and Bailey cleared up the rumors and publicly stated that their relationship was still strong. On January 6, 2024, Halle Bailey took to Instagram to share that she had welcomed their son Halo.

On October 3, 2024, the Hood Melody rapper posted an Instagram story stating that he and Halle had decided to mutually part ways. He wrote,

"After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways...Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared."

More about Halle Bailey's restraining order against DDG

As reported by TMZ, Halle Bailey filed a police report against DDG on May 14, 2025, accusing him of physical assault. She also sought a restraining order against him and was granted a domestic violence restraining order.

Halle Bailey alleged that the abuse began in January 2025, when Granberry went to Halle's house to pick up their son, Halo. She claimed that when she attempted to discuss a visitation schedule with him, he got hostile and yelled, "Get out of my car, b***h".

DDG and Halle Bailey at the 2022 BET Awards - Arrivals - Image via Getty

Bailey stated that she feared for her son's safety and accompanied them to Granberry's house, during which he allegedly pulled her hair and slammed her face onto the steering wheel, chipping her tooth. She also submitted pictures of her with bruises on her arm, claiming that she left the rapper's house with them.

Bailey also claimed that in March, DDG entered her home uninvited, smashed her Ring camera, and stole her phone before throwing it out of his car. She shared that last weekend, while visiting her sister, he texted her links to social media posts claiming she was on the island with singer Brent Faiyaz.

Halle replied to him,

"not with any man out here. i wouldn't do that, i have halo ... please let me enjoy my mother's day in peace. i hope you are okay and feel better soon."

According to the restraining order, Granberry is required to stay 100 feet away from Halle. He is also prohibited from posting pictures of or livestreaming with his son.

TMZ also reported that the rapper discovered Bailey was granted a restraining order against him while livestreaming on May 14 with Adin Ross.

