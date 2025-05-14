ChatGPT calls DDG's alleged iMessage texts to Halle Bailey "potentially edited" as the timestamp says "Tomorrow 20:27"

DJ Akademiks recently posted a screenshot of him questioning ChatGPT about the timestamps of the alleged iMessages between Halle Bailey and DDG amid their legal turmoil. For the unversed, The Little Mermaid star was granted a temporary order of protection against her former partner after she accused him of physical assault and verbal abuse in the presence of their 1-year-old son, Halo.

The report, first published by TMZ on May 13, 2025, included alleged iMessages between the pair that showed DDG questioning whether Bailey was on vacation with another man.

Following this, DJ Akademiks took to his X account to note that the timestamp of Halle Bailey's alleged iMessage showed "Today 6:47 AM." Meanwhile, the screenshots of DDG's alleged iMessages to Bailey had a timestamp of "Tomorrow 20:27."

The media personality questioned whether this meant Bailey had allegedly doctored the iMessages and asked ChatGPT to explain if the future timestamp was possible. In response, the AI claimed that the screenshots looked "inconsistent or potentially edited" as they showed conflicting timestamps.

However, it is important to note that this is not definitive proof that the iMessages were tampered with or edited.

Halle Bailey alleged DDG attacked her in January

A Los Angeles court granted Halle Bailey a temporary order of protection after she accused DDG, her former partner and the father of her child, of physically assaulting her. According to the court documents obtained by People Magazine, Bailey claimed the alleged assault began in January 2025, months after the couple announced their split in October.

DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., allegedly stopped by her house to pick up their son, Halo, when Halle Bailey tried to discuss visitation rights with him. The actress alleged that the argument escalated when she was buckling Halo into his car seat, with DDG allegedly telling her, "Get out of my car, b***h."

Halle Bailey claimed she was apprehensive about leaving her son with the streamer, so she got into the car with him. Following this, the two got into an alleged physical altercation, with DDG pushing Bailey's head towards the steering wheel and chipping her front tooth. She included a picture of the chipped tooth in the documents, with pictures of bruises on her arm.

Halle Bailey recounted another alleged incident in March, claiming DDG had walked into her home in her absence and taken a picture of her bedroom. Bailey claimed the streamer and rapper had sent the picture to her with the message, "now I know what u been on lol," which the actress interpreted as an implication that she had been intimate with other men.

"He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media. He seems to try to set up drama for his fans. He goes 'live' ranting about me and alleges that I am keeping Halo from him. This is false. I have requested a set schedule, which he refuses," she wrote in her request document.

Other allegations mentioned in Halle Bailey's request

According to court documents, Halle Bailey claimed DDG returned to her home days after the above incident to visit their son. On hearing that the actress wanted Halo to stay home since both mother and son were sick, he allegedly broke her Ring camera. She also claimed that he took her phone and tossed it out of his car while driving, screaming at her, "Go get it, b***h."

According to the court documents, Halle Bailey also alleged that DDG had accused her of traveling with another man during the actress' recent vacation to St. Lucia for Mother's Day. As per the text messages obtained by TMZ, Bailey denied the accusation, writing in an alleged message to DDG on May 11:

"Darryl, are u not tired of harassing me? you make up a new lie on me everyday.. i'm in st lucia having fun with shermay and chloe. not with any man out here. i wouldn't do that, i have halo. i told ur mom i was gonna be with my sister last week.. please let me enjoy my mother's day in peace. i hope you are okay and feel better soon.“

According to People Magazine, Halle Bailey had requested permission from the court to take her son with her to Italy, where she will be filming a new movie for two months. She had also asked that the court order DDG to stop speaking about her on his YouTube channel and Twitch streams, claiming that the streamer's fanbase has been harassing her for the past few months.

"I also ask the Court to order Darryl to cease and desist from posting and/or streaming on any and all platforms about about Halo and/or me, including but not limited to Youtube, Twitch, Tiktok, Instagram, and Twitter/X. He is a YouTube and Twitch Blogger and creates a fan frenzy by making false claims about me. This has caused me to feel afraid and victimized," she wrote.

In her documents, Halle Bailey had also requested that the court order DDG to attend a Batterer Intervention Program and complete the 52-week program with proof.

Halle Bailey was granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the rapper, ordering him to stay 100 yards away from her and Halo. The TRO also ordered the streamer not to contact her either directly or indirectly and barred him from possessing firearms. The court also granted her permission to take Halo to Italy for the filming of her movie.

DDG has yet to publicly comment on the situation. Meanwhile, the court has booked a hearing regarding the TRO for June 4, 2025.

