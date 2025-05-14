"It can't even be real": DDG and Adin Ross react to Halle Bailey reportedly accusing the rapper of abuse, filing a restraining order

Popular rapper and Twitch streamer Darryl "DDG" was live broadcasting with Kick streamer Adin Ross on May 13, 2025, when they came across a supposed report alleging that the rapper's former partner, actress Halle Bailey, had filed a restraining order against him and accused him of physical abuse.
For context, while the two were livestreaming, TMZ released a report stating that alleged court documents indicate that Halle Bailey had been granted a domestic restraining order after she included alleged photographic evidence of being abused by DDG.
The rapper was perplexed when he saw it while streaming, and said that "it can't even be real":
"What? Oh f**k no! It's not, that's not, it can't even be real."
Adin Ross tried to change the topic and said:
"F**k all that, f**k all that, bro."
DDG continued his reaction, insisting that he had no idea about the allegations or the reported restraining order:
"But that can't even be real, that's the thing. No no, I'm just saying, I don't even know where that came from."
Adin Ross then directly addressed his audience and defended DDG, calling him a "good human being" and a "father." He also insisted that the reports about Halle Bailey's allegations were fake:
"Yo, stop these fake allegations. This is a father! This is a real person, this is a good human being."
Ross then led the camera away from DDG and continued defending the rapper:
"Bro, we're on stream, bro. Don't do it bro, come here, come here. F**k all of that, that's my real friend. We're not going to do any of that false sh*t to ruin this stream. He is a great human being, he does a lot for people, he is a man, he is a father. We are going to love him and we are going to respect him. W DDG and f**k anyone that has got anything to say."
What are the allegations against DDG? TMZ reports Halle Bailey has been granted a restraining order against the rapper
As mentioned, the report from TMZ claims that alleged court documents indicate Halle Bailey filed a police report against the father of her child, DDG. The first accusation of a physical altercation was from January 2025, and the Disney actress claimed the rapper wrestled with her and slammed her face into the steering wheel of a car, chipping her tooth.
The report also included Halle Bailey's images showing bruising on her arms and a chipped tooth from the alleged altercation.
The report claims that a judge has granted Halle Bailey a restraining order, as per which DDG would legally have to stay at least 100 yards away from her. As per the alleged court documents, the rapper is not allowed to talk about her on stream either, as the complaint claims that he has been inciting his fan base against her through his broadcasts.