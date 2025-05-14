"It can't even be real": DDG and Adin Ross react to Halle Bailey reportedly accusing the rapper of abuse, filing a restraining order

Popular rapper and Twitch streamer Darryl "DDG" was live broadcasting with Kick streamer Adin Ross on May 13, 2025, when they came across a supposed report alleging that the rapper's former partner, actress Halle Bailey, had filed a restraining order against him and accused him of physical abuse.

Ad

For context, while the two were livestreaming, TMZ released a report stating that alleged court documents indicate that Halle Bailey had been granted a domestic restraining order after she included alleged photographic evidence of being abused by DDG.

The rapper was perplexed when he saw it while streaming, and said that "it can't even be real":

"What? Oh f**k no! It's not, that's not, it can't even be real."

Ad

Trending

Adin Ross tried to change the topic and said:

"F**k all that, f**k all that, bro."

DDG continued his reaction, insisting that he had no idea about the allegations or the reported restraining order:

"But that can't even be real, that's the thing. No no, I'm just saying, I don't even know where that came from."

Adin Ross then directly addressed his audience and defended DDG, calling him a "good human being" and a "father." He also insisted that the reports about Halle Bailey's allegations were fake:

Ad

"Yo, stop these fake allegations. This is a father! This is a real person, this is a good human being."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ross then led the camera away from DDG and continued defending the rapper:

"Bro, we're on stream, bro. Don't do it bro, come here, come here. F**k all of that, that's my real friend. We're not going to do any of that false sh*t to ruin this stream. He is a great human being, he does a lot for people, he is a man, he is a father. We are going to love him and we are going to respect him. W DDG and f**k anyone that has got anything to say."

Ad

What are the allegations against DDG? TMZ reports Halle Bailey has been granted a restraining order against the rapper

As mentioned, the report from TMZ claims that alleged court documents indicate Halle Bailey filed a police report against the father of her child, DDG. The first accusation of a physical altercation was from January 2025, and the Disney actress claimed the rapper wrestled with her and slammed her face into the steering wheel of a car, chipping her tooth.

Ad

The report also included Halle Bailey's images showing bruising on her arms and a chipped tooth from the alleged altercation.

Expand Tweet

The report claims that a judge has granted Halle Bailey a restraining order, as per which DDG would legally have to stay at least 100 yards away from her. As per the alleged court documents, the rapper is not allowed to talk about her on stream either, as the complaint claims that he has been inciting his fan base against her through his broadcasts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More