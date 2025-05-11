DDG opens up about earning more than $100K in a month by streaming on Twitch

Twitch streamer and rapper Darryl "DDG" recently claimed that he earns over $100,000 a month from streaming on the Amazon-owned platform. This claim was made by him during an interview on The Breakfast Club, a radio show hosted by DJ Envy, Charlamagne tha God, Jess Hilarious, and Loren Lorosa. The show is known for hosting popular names from the hip-hop industry.

After being asked the most amount of money he has made in a month from streaming, the rapper said:

"The most? I don't want to give you a number."

When asked if the amount he earns runs into the six figures, Darryl confidently said:

"Yeah!"

"I'll get there": DDG responds after being asked if he earns in the "seven figures" per month

DDG has made a name for himself within the streaming as well as hip-hop industries owing to his varied discography and collaborations with fellow streamers (such as record producer and FaZe member "Plaqueboymax").

In fact, he had recently offered YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" $2 million to appear in his music video. However, IShowSpeed reacted to his offer during a broadcast and stated that he was willing to do the shoot for the music video for free as he was fond of the rapper and his work.

Now, providing a peek into his earnings from his Twitch career, Darryl has stated that he earns six figures on a monthly basis. However, when asked by DJ Envy if his income possibly goes in the seven figures too, the rapper replied:

"Nah, not seven yet. I can get there though. I can get there, for sure."

As reported in April 2025, DDG had risen in the ranks on Twitch to become the fourth most subscribed content creator on the platform at the time. This news went viral, garnering reactions and congratulatory wishes from netizens.

