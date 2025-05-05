"I'd do it for free": IShowSpeed responds to DDG offering him $2 million to appear in a music video

YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" has responded to the recent offer by fellow Twitch streamer and rapper Darryl "DDG" to pay the former $2 million for an appearance in one of his upcoming music videos. Reacting to the offer, the 20-year-old YouTuber has stated that he is willing to do it at no cost.

In the original clip, DDG could be heard addressing IShowSpeed directly, asking him the amount of money he would charge:

"How much you gonna charge me, Speed? I know YouTube ain't got subs, they got members. I come in roughly around like two million. Two million dollars, three hour shoot."

Reacting to the clip of DDG offering him the massive sum for appearing in the music video, IShowSpeed said:

"Me? Chat... Yo, bro, bro, bro. I'd do it for free. I f**k with DDG. I f**k with DDG."

"Don't have to pay me nothing": IShowSpeed states that he is willing to appear in DDG's upcoming music video for free

DDG is known for being a prominent Twitch streamer while also having an extensive discography. He has also collaborated with Twitch streamer and producer Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" multiple times in the past. In fact, the two had been livestreaming when they created Pink Dreads, a single which eventually went viral online after its release.

DDG recently released his new album, Blame The Chat, on May 2, 2025. Thus, it is speculated that IShowSpeed may appear in one of the music videos for the album. Stating that DDG does not have to bear any expense for having him on board for the shooting of the video, IShowSpeed said:

"You don't have to pay me nothing, DDG... Bro! He got my number. Or, I think I got his number."

IShowSpeed recently stated that he would host a 1v1 football tournament in France, having successfully held one in the United Kingdom featuring a cash prize of $20,000. The streamer has also previously stated that he would like to host such a tournament in Brazil as well.

