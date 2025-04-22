"0 songs dropped in 2025 btw": Internet divided after Twitch streamer Plaqueboymax gets nominated for 2025 XXL Freshman Class

Twitch streamer Maxwell "Plaqueboymax", aka FaZe Max, has been nominated for the 10th spot in the 2025 XXL Freshman Class. The streamer is part of a list that includes artists like Hanumankind, which was shared by the publication on their official website on April 21, 2025. The nomination has received mixed reactions after the news was shared on social media platforms like X.
Plaqueboymax has been putting out music for some time, with tracks like Pink Dreads and Laced Max being some of his latest releases. He has also collaborated with famous artists for In The Booth livestreams, with Will Smith appearing on his Twitch channel earlier this year.
However, it seems his nomination for the 10th spot on the 2025 XXL Freshman Class has not pleased everyone. Many noted that the streamer did not release any music this year, insinuating that he should not have been nominated.
"0 songs dropped in 2025 btw," wrote an X user.
"he doesn’t even rap," said another.
Some claimed XXL only nominated the streamer "for clicks."
"They doing anything for clicks," said one social media user.
On the other hand, some fans praised the Twitch streamer.
"list might actually be decent this year if Max on it," quipped one fan.
"He’s coming for that Grammy," claimed another.
That said, a few gave Plaqueboymax his flowers, but maintained that others on the list are more deserving.
"I love max but it's sum names on there that's truly deserving," wrote a fan.
Plaqueboymax featured on Rolling Stone as "Rap's Gen Z Tastemaker"
Plaqueboymax has seen an exponential rise in popularity over the last couple of years due to his music streams. His In the Booth series has seen popular artists such as Central Cee and DDG come on and make songs on Twitch streams. He also has other segments on his channel such as 5$tar where he talks about rap culture and also hosts up-and-coming artists.
His achievements have been widely recognized, with Rolling Stone publishing a story on the Twitch streamer calling Plaqueboymax "Rap's Gen Z Tastemaker" on the same day he was nominated for the 10th spot on the 2025 XXL Freshman Class.
This is not the first time that a publication has praised the Twitch star. Earlier this year, he was ranked #2 on Complex's list of most powerful hip-hop streamers.