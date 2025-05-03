  • home icon
  • IShowSpeed to reportedly host 1v1 football tournament in France

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified May 03, 2025 19:55 GMT
IShowSpeed will reportedly be hosting a 1v1 football tournament in France (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)
YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" is reportedly hosting a 1v1 football tournament in France, having previously hosted such a tournament in other locations as well. The IRL streamer has even offered a $20,000 prize for the winner of the tournament in the past.

The tournament involves two players going up against each other, with one attacking the goal while another defends it. Meanwhile, there is also a goalkeeper guarding the goal. Therefore, the attacker would have to outmaneuver the defender as well as get past the keeper's defenses and score a goal.

IShowSpeed will reportedly hold a 1v1 football tournament in France

Apart from hosting such a challenge in the United Kingdom before, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has stated that he would be hosting a 1v1 football tournament in Brazil in 2025 as well. This revelation was made by Speed during a broadcast on March 16, 2025.

During the UK tournament, the streamer had also gone up against Twitch streamer Félix "xQc," with the former even performing a slide tackle to prevent xQc from scoring a goal.

IShowSpeed is known to be a huge proponent of football on an international scale, having also participated in the Sidemen Charity Match 2025 and leading the YouTube Allstars team against the Sidemen FC in the match-up. The YouTube Allstars ended up emerging victorious.

IShowSpeed and KSI had previously also announced their own football league, called The Baller League. Revealed for the first time back in November, 2024, the tournament will be involving twelve teams consisting of six players each, with each lineup being headed by a celebrity coach. There will be a US version of the tournament, with the UK version still ongoing.

While KSI will be managing the UK version of the tournament with other creators like Chunkz, Miniminter, and Sharky, IShowSpeed will be leading the US version with Brazillian football star Ronaldinho.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
