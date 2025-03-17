IShowSpeed to reportedly organize 1v1 football tournament in Brazil

  • home icon
By Vishnu Menon
Modified Mar 17, 2025 16:53 GMT
IShowSpeed is taking his love for football to South America (Image via Top Baller/YouTube)
YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" Watkins' career is partly built on football. Millions across the globe recognize the streamer for his admiration of Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo and his version of the football legend's celebration, the "Sewey". In 2025, Speed aims to use his influence to create a second edition of a 1v1 tournament in Brazil, a nation known to adore the sport.

The topic came about while Speed was live on March 16, 2025, and a viewer asked him about the next 1v1 tournament. Some suggested Algeria, but the streamer denied these suggestions. He said he wanted to explore Algeria on a tour first, similar to his usual IRL streams, like in parts of Europe or Southeast Asia:

"Yes, chat I will host another 1v1 football tournament, uhm (Reading chat) In Algeria? No, I'm not gonna do Algeria yet, I gotta do my tour there, I gotta actually stream in Algeria."
After this, Speed confirmed that he would be taking a trip down to Brazil to organize a tournament soon:

"But chat, I'm thinking about going to Brazil for the next 1v1 football tournament tournament, I'm thinking about going to Brazil. I'm doing one in Brazil. Is that a W or an L?"
For context, Speed's first time hosting an official 1v1 tournament was in London, two days before the Sidemen Charity Match (which took place in Wembley Stadium on March 8, 2025). The tournament, organized in collaboration with YouTube channel Top Baller had a cash prize of $20,000. Interestingly, the streamer couldn’t resist joining his own tournament, only to be outplayed by the local talent.

Revisiting IShowSpeed's trips to Brazil

youtube-cover
IShowSpeed previously visited Brazil on two occasions, in January and February 2024.

In January 2024, he went on a full-fledged tour of the country, immersing himself in its rich football culture and local traditions. While there, he streamed live from a favela in Rio de Janeiro, during which he engaged with the locals and distributed money to children. He even collaborated with Brazilian rapper MC Davi to create a diss track targeting Lionel Messi, the supposed rival of his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

In February 2024, IShowSpeed returned to Brazil to experience the renowned Brazilian Carnival. During his second time there, Speed, along with controversial internet celebrity Yung Filly, went out on a double date with two locals.

In other news, IShowSpeed recently scored the winning penalty in the Sidemen Charity Match held on March 8, 2025, in front of a 90,000-strong audience. This was the streamer's first-ever Charity Match goal, which led to his side, the YouTube AllStars, winning the game.

Edited by Niladri Roy
