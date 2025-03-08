IShowSpeed gives a two-word reaction after winning the Sidemen Charity Match

YouTube streaming star Darren "IShowSpeed" made a post on X reacting to his performance during the Sidemen Charity Match, which was held in the sold out Wembley Stadium in London. Not only did the streamer score the match-winning penalty goal, leading the YouTube AllStars to victory, his first goal in this match was his first time scoring in a Sidemen Charity Match.

The streamer posted a photo of himself on X holding the winners' trophy, and wrote:

"2 goals"

IShowSpeed receives high ratings following his performance in the Sidemen Charity Match

YouTuber and IRL streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has become the topic of discussion among viewers of the Sidemen Charity football event due to his goals against the Sidemen FC, which turned the tide in favor of the YouTube AllStars in the penalties.

While the streamer's first goal came after converting a penalty awarded due to a handball by YouTuber George Clarkey, his second one was the decider goal by the YouTube AllStars in the penalty shootout, putting the team at a 5-4 advantage against Sidemen FC.

Owing to this decisive performance, the streamer has been rated 9.2 out of 10 by football statistic aggregator website FotMob. Apart from his two goals (officially counted as one goal since penalty shootouts are not counted), the streamer attained two assists in the match and took a total of six shots at the goal.

IShowSpeed was seen thanking his father and expressing his gratitude to his supporters following the end of the match. The streamer, who was the YouTube AllStars team's captain, also dedicated his in-match goals to his football idol, Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

On the other side, Twitch streamer Kylie "Sketch" was named the Player of the Match for his spectacular save against Simon "Miniminter," which eventually allowed the YouTube AllStars to gain the winning edge over the Sidemen FC.

