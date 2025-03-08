Who is the Player of the match for the Sidemen Charity Match? YouTube Allstars wins at penalties

The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 concluded with a decisive victory for the YouTube Allstars, with the match going to penalties and IShowSpeed scoring the final goal. Twitch streamer Kylie "Sketch" was named the Player of the match for the charitable football match-up, thanks to him saving a penalty from Sidemen member Simon "Miniminter."

While playing as the YouTube Allstars goalkeeper, Sketch made some important saves throughout the match, becoming a key player in ensuring the Allstars' victory over the Sidemen FC. Both Kai Cenat and MrBeast have since opined that Sketch deserved to become the Man of the match.

What was the score after the YouTube Allstars and the Sidemen FC went to penalities?

The Sidemen Charity Match, held in the Wembley Stadium, London, ended up going to penalties after both teams scored nine goals each by the end of the game. When the match went to the penalties, the first goal attempt by Miniminter was saved by Sketch.

After that, Deji managed to score on behalf of the YouTube Alltstars, with Félix "xQc" being the goalkeeper for the Sidemen FC. YouTuber Mark Rober then scored for the Sidemen, with his goal being the equalizer. Theo Baker also scored for the YouTube Allstars, which was followed by Sidemen member Harry "W2S" scoring for the Sidemen.

ChrisMD followed this up with another goal for the Allstars, putting them in the lead once again. Joe Weller and KSI also scored on behalf of the Sidemen, while Niko Omilana and IShowSpeed scored for the AllStars, concluding the match with a 4-5 victory for the YouTube Allstars against the Sidemen FC.

IShowSpeed's penalty became his first goal ever during a Sidemen Charity matchup. He previously scored a goal during the 2022 iteration of the charitable match-up hosted by the Sidemen. However, it was eventually deemed to be offside.

