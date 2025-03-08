IShowSpeed breaks Sidemen Charity Game curse and scores for the first time for YouTube AllStars

YouTube streamer, Darren "IShowSpeed," scored his first goal for the YouTube AllStars team in the latest Sidemen Charity Match 2025. This is the first time the 20-year-old streamer has scored during the exhibition matchups between the Sidemen FC and YouTube Allstars, which has been held at a progressively larger scale since its inception in 2015.

This year's Sidemen Charity Match is being held at the Wembley Stadium. With the venue being sold out completely, the two teams are performing in front of a crowd consisting of 90,000 individuals.

IShowSpeed had nearly scored a goal in the Sidemen Charity Match held in 2022

IShowSpeed is known among his fans for his athletic abilities, having previously challenged veteran athletes, such as Olympic medalist Frederick "Flips" Richard and American track and field athlete Noah Lyles, in their respective feats in order to test his limits.

In the 2022 iteration of the Sidemen Charity Match, while donning the iconic number 7 jersey, akin to his idol footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, the YouTuber nearly managed to score a goal, even completing his attempt with a celebratory run.

That said, the goal was ruled invalid due to him being offside, which means that the streamer had been present beyond the opponent's final defender when he was passed the ball. As per this rule, the streamer's goal was not counted, a fact he was made aware of later on, leaving him quite frustrated. Fellow teammate and internet personality Chunkz had also jokingly handed him a yellow card at the time.

Prior to the Sidemen Charity Match, IShowSpeed went on YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast's" "largest treadmill on Earth" challenge alongside other livestreaming stars, such as Kai Cenat, Félix "xQc," and Logan Paul. While other streamers seemed to fail the challenge as the speed of the treadmill increased, IShowSpeed showcased his perseverance by being the last one standing.

