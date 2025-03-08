IShowSpeed gets booed by his own Sidemen Charity Match team before the start of the game

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" got booed by the Sidemen Charity Match teams, including YouTube All-Stars, which he is captaining this year, even before the game started. Unsurprisingly, a clip showing the popular content creator getting booed by famous YouTubers and Twitch streamers on the bus before the match garnered a lot of attention online.

Ad

For those wondering why IShowSpeed got booed, it seems the entire Sidemen Charity Match lineup was unhappy with the streamer for being late. The charity fundraiser was slated to start at 3 pm GMT on March 8, 2025, featuring famous internet personalities on either side of the pitch as Sidemen FC faces off against YouTube All-Stars once again.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The clip of IShowSpeed getting booed by the likes of xQc, Kai Cenat, and Max Fosh has gone viral. Not only was the YouTuber booed, but his British teammates and opponents on the Sidemen FC also cussed him out, calling him a "w*nker." Here are some fan reactions to the post:

"IShowLate...LITERALLY LMFAO," joked an X user.

Others pointed out that Darren's disregard for the match's timing did not set a good example as a captain.

Ad

"Not a great start as captain," said another fan.

However, others defended the YouTuber, claiming other people in the lineup, such as KSI's brother, Deji, arrived even later.

"Deji was even more late I think," wrote an X user.

IShowSpeed shocked to find Kai Cenat Googling tutorials for "how to score a goal"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sidemen Charity Match pre-game shenanigans started hours before kickoff and IShowSpeed getting booed was not the only clip to garner a lot of attention online. Another instance in the locker room went viral when the YouTuber found his teammate Kai Cenat googling how to score goal tutorials minutes before kickoff.

In the clip, Kai Cenat states:

"I am about to look at tutorials right now on how to score a goal."

Ad

IShowSpeed was in disbelief and after getting over the shock, walked away while claiming that his team was "f**ked":

"Yeah wallahi, we are f**ked chat."

The YouTubers and Twitch streamers in the YouTube All-Stars team got some practice before the Sidemen Charity Match. Some of these content creators even participated in MrBeast's world's largest treadmill challenge during the football practice session on March 7, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback