Sidemen Charity Match 2025: Full lineup for Sidemen FC and YouTube All-Stars XI revealed

The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 is set to kick off on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at London's iconic Wembley Stadium. The YouTuber collective has now revealed the final squad and lineup for the two teams – Sidemen FC and the YouTube All-Stars XI – ahead of the special event.

For those unaware, several prominent internet figures, streamers, and content creators have confirmed their participation at the Sidemen Charity Match 2025. Some of the biggest names playing at the football match include Kai Cenat, Felix "xQc," Darren "IShowSpeed," Amin "Chunkz," Mark Rober, and Niko Omilana.

Here's the entire lineup for the two teams competing at the Sidemen Charity Match 2025:

Sidemen FC

Olajide "JJ," also known as " KSI "

" Harry "Wroet2Shaw," or " W2S " Lewis

" Lewis Joshua " Zerkaa " Bradley

" Bradley Vikram " Vikkstar123 " Singh Barn

" Singh Barn Ethan " Behzinga " Leigh Payne

" Leigh Payne Tobias John " Tobi ," or "TBJZL" Brown

," or "TBJZL" Brown Simon " Miniminter " Edward Minter

" Edward Minter Felix " xQc " Lengyel

" Lengyel Joe Weller

Logan Paul

Callum " Callux " McGinley

" McGinley Lannan " LazarBeam " Neville Eacott

" Neville Eacott Andrew " RandolphUK " John Shane

" John Shane Mark Rober

Jason " Jasontheween " Thanh Nguyen

" Thanh Nguyen Emmanuel John " Manny " Brown

" Brown George Clarkey

Callum "Calfreezy" Leighton Airey (Manager)

YouTube All-Stars XI

Kai Cenat

Darren " IShowSpeed " Watkins Jr.

" Watkins Jr. Roberto " Fanum " Escanio Pena

" Escanio Pena Rani " Stable Ronaldo " Netz

" Netz Nicholas " Jynxzi " Stewart

" Stewart Kylie " Sketch " Cox

" Cox William " WillNE " Jonathan Lenney

" Jonathan Lenney Maximilian " Max Fosh " Arthur Fosh

" Arthur Fosh Christopher " ChrisMD " Michael Dixon

" Michael Dixon Angryginge

Theo Baker

Ajey " CarryMinati " Nagar

" Nagar Amin " Chunkz " Mohamed

" Mohamed Lachlan " Lachlan " Ross

" Ross Danny Aarons

Niko Omilana

Oladeji Olawale " Deji " Olatunji

" Olatunji Joshua "Josh," or "Yung Chip" Larkin (Manager)

Who are the hosts and commentators for the Sidemen Charity Match 2025?

On March 4, 2025, Sidemen officially announced Munya Chawawa and Elz The Witch as the hosts for the 2025 Charity Match.

Meanwhile, Spencer Owen and Stephen Tries are the official commentators for this year's sporting event.

Who won the previous edition of the Sidemen Charity Match?

The previous Sidemen Charity Match was held two years ago, in September 2023. At the time, Sidemen FC triumphed, defeating YouTube All-Stars XI 8-5.

Amongst all the content creators who participated in the event, xQc's performance as a goalkeeper for YouTube All-Stars XI received a lot of attention, as he had a relatively low performance score of 0.3 after the match.

