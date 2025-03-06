Sidemen Charity Match 2025: Full lineup for Sidemen FC and YouTube All-Stars XI revealed

The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 is set to kick off on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at London's iconic Wembley Stadium. The YouTuber collective has now revealed the final squad and lineup for the two teams – Sidemen FC and the YouTube All-Stars XI – ahead of the special event.
For those unaware, several prominent internet figures, streamers, and content creators have confirmed their participation at the Sidemen Charity Match 2025. Some of the biggest names playing at the football match include Kai Cenat, Felix "xQc," Darren "IShowSpeed," Amin "Chunkz," Mark Rober, and Niko Omilana.
Here's the entire lineup for the two teams competing at the Sidemen Charity Match 2025:
Sidemen FC
- Olajide "JJ," also known as "KSI"
- Harry "Wroet2Shaw," or "W2S" Lewis
- Joshua "Zerkaa" Bradley
- Vikram "Vikkstar123" Singh Barn
- Ethan "Behzinga" Leigh Payne
- Tobias John "Tobi," or "TBJZL" Brown
- Simon "Miniminter" Edward Minter
- Felix "xQc" Lengyel
- Joe Weller
- Logan Paul
- Callum "Callux" McGinley
- Lannan "LazarBeam" Neville Eacott
- Andrew "RandolphUK" John Shane
- Mark Rober
- Jason "Jasontheween" Thanh Nguyen
- Emmanuel John "Manny" Brown
- George Clarkey
- Callum "Calfreezy" Leighton Airey (Manager)
YouTube All-Stars XI
- Kai Cenat
- Darren "IShowSpeed" Watkins Jr.
- Roberto "Fanum" Escanio Pena
- Rani "Stable Ronaldo" Netz
- Nicholas "Jynxzi" Stewart
- Kylie "Sketch" Cox
- William "WillNE" Jonathan Lenney
- Maximilian "Max Fosh" Arthur Fosh
- Christopher "ChrisMD" Michael Dixon
- Angryginge
- Theo Baker
- Ajey "CarryMinati" Nagar
- Amin "Chunkz" Mohamed
- Lachlan "Lachlan" Ross
- Danny Aarons
- Niko Omilana
- Oladeji Olawale "Deji" Olatunji
- Joshua "Josh," or "Yung Chip" Larkin (Manager)
Who are the hosts and commentators for the Sidemen Charity Match 2025?
On March 4, 2025, Sidemen officially announced Munya Chawawa and Elz The Witch as the hosts for the 2025 Charity Match.
Meanwhile, Spencer Owen and Stephen Tries are the official commentators for this year's sporting event.
Who won the previous edition of the Sidemen Charity Match?
The previous Sidemen Charity Match was held two years ago, in September 2023. At the time, Sidemen FC triumphed, defeating YouTube All-Stars XI 8-5.
Amongst all the content creators who participated in the event, xQc's performance as a goalkeeper for YouTube All-Stars XI received a lot of attention, as he had a relatively low performance score of 0.3 after the match.