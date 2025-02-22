Kai Cenat responds after his TikTok account with over 130 million likes got hacked

OhTwitch streamer Kai Cenat has addressed the community after his TikTok account, which had over 130 million likes, was hacked. At the four-hour mark of the Batman Arkham Series marathon, Kai Cenat acknowledged that his TikTok handle had been compromised after viewers in his Twitch chat asked him to comment on the situation.

Ad

While urging his audience not to click any links shared on his TikTok account, the New Yorker said:

"Look, we know about TikTok. Hold on, we know about TikTok. Okay? Do not click... look, TikTok is about to get that account back. But I'm telling y'all, do not click any account. I mean, do not click any links on my TikTok. Okay? Do not click any links! I repeat, do not click any links. Any links. Do not click any links, bro."

Ad

Trending

Kai Cenat then speculated on what might help him restore and regain access to his social media account:

"They're probably about to take down the account really quick. They probably might take down the account and then after, like, put it back up. Some s**t is going on back there. I don't even know because that s**t is weird, chat, because... yeah, TikTok is working on it right now."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kai Cenat confirms he had two-step verification activated on his TikTok account

Kai Cenat continued the conversation, stating that two-step verification was enabled on his official TikTok account. While wondering if it was easy to break into someone's account on the short-form video-sharing platform, the Twitch streamer said:

"They're about to take that s**t down. They're about to take that s**t down right now. But is TikTok just an easy thing to get into? Because, n***a, I had two-step verification on that s**t. Bro, I literally had two-step verification on that s**t! How?! You need what?"

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 04:03:59

A few moments later, Kai Cenat asked his live viewers for help understanding how to set up a two-factor authentication application:

"Oh, it's new codes every single time? Oh, so it's completely random? I just added my device. Okay. Every 30 seconds, it sends a new code. Tough! Okay, so for, like, two-step for, like, any other social media, right? Do I do it to where it's like... do I just take off SMS or do I just leave that, plus the authenticator app?"

Ad

In other news, on February 14, 2025, Kai Cenat announced that he intends to launch a "streaming university" for the weekend, where he hopes to collaborate with personalities such as Jimmy "MrBeast" to educate content creators.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback