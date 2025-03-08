Who are this year's Sidemen Charity Match captains?

The Sidemen Charity Match is set to take place on March 8, 2025, at Wembley Stadium, continuing the legacy of the charitable event hosted by the UK YouTube group since 2016. This year, the game will be played between the YouTube Allstars and Sidemen FC.

Internet star Darren "IShowSpeed" will lead the YouTube Allstars, while Simon "MIniminter" will take on the role of Sidemen FC captain.

Fans can watch the action live on the Sidemen's official YouTube channel. The broadcast will begin at 2:10 PM GPT (9:10 AM GST, 6:10 AM PST, 7:40 PM IST).

Football legend Thierry Henry presents IShowSpeed with the captain's armband for the Sidemen Charity Match 2025

Thierry Henry, who is considered one of the greatest players in the history of the Premier League, presented IShowSpeed with the captain's armband during CBS Sports' coverage of the Champions League last-16 stage. The former Arsenal star said:

"You being chosen as the captain... Are you going to stop or are you going to play? Now, you're the captain... Wait, this is the left. You want to put it?"

The streamer replied:

"Wait, the captain of the YouTube Allstars? Come on, put me on, man. I’m in, man, come on!"

Henry also gave the YouTuber some words of wisdom:

"You get it, though, to be captain, you know you have responsibilities. Not like they ever tell you to play 10 minutes."

IShowSpeed is known to be athletic, having gone up against various sports professionals for challenges in the past.

Interestingly, Kick and Twitch star Félix "xQc" is also making a comeback to the charity event after his previous stint in 2023. Having conceded eight goals for the YouTube Allstars back then, the streamer will once again play as a goalkeeper for Sidemen FC.

