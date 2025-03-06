“Your name is Jamie Carry-anger” - IShowSpeed responds hilariously after Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher says ‘I’m quicker than you’ to him

YouTube sensation IShowSpeed hilariously responded to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher when the latter claimed he was faster than the streamer. The confrontation took place when Speed was a guest during CBS Sports' post-matchday show for the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, March 5.

When Darren Watkins Jr. was questioned about his stage name, the YouTuber responded, claiming that it was down to the fact that he was quick. In response, Carragher decided to race Speed to check if it was true.

Before the pair began the race, the former Reds defender said:

"Im quicker than you, I played top level football for 25 years."

Providing a cheeky response to the pundit, Speed said:

"You probably had 50 pace on FIFA man, your name is jamie carry-anger."

It was Speed who eventually triumphed in this short sprint despite Carragher's best attempts to put him off. Hilariously, the race resulted in a piece of torn pants for the 20-year-old internet sensation.

However, the moment failed to affect Carragher's night, who must have been overjoyed by Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). After a game that saw the Parisians dominate proceedings (27 shots to 2), it was Harvey Elliott's 87th-minute strike that made the difference.

These teams will head to Anfield for the second leg of the round-of-16 tie next Tuesday, March 11.

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher's CBS Sports colleague Micah Richards apologises to IShowSpeed for entry denial

YouTube star IShowSpeed

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher's CBS Sports colleague Micag Richards apologised on air to IShowSpeed after the YouTube star was denied entry into the studio.

While Speed eventually joined the panel, the journey wasn't seemingly smooth sailing. Claiming that he was exchanging messages with the streamer, Richards said (via The Irish Sun):

"I would like to apologise to IShowSpeed. I've been DMing him and he said he wanted to come on the show. And he came yesterday but his access got denied. I didn't know he was coming yesterday! The legend that he is IShowSpeed couldn't get through the doors. Rejection.

"But what I would like to do, what I would like to do, IShowSpeed we would like you to come tonight we're here till 11pm, Kate, is that right? We could have a bit of fun."

Richards also managed to get IShowSpeed to arm-wrestle Carragher towards the end of his stay. Unfortunately, the streamer failed to come out on top on this occasion.

