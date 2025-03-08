YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" talked to his father following his match winning penalty goal that led the YouTube AllStars to victory. This goal by the streamer was only the second time he ever scored in a Sidemen Charity Match — the first coming earlier in the match — despite participating in previous iterations of the event.

Describing his performance to his father through a phone call, IShowSpeed stated:

"I did it, dad, I scored, and we won! I got two goals. I got two goals. Thank you, dad! Thank you. Alright dad, I love you, bye!"

"I did it for him": IShowSpeed dedicates performance during Sidemen Charity Match to Cristiano Ronaldo

In his post-match speech, IShowSpeed dedicated his performance during the match to his football idol, Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo. Talking about the "ups and downs" he faced through the course of the match, the 20-year old YouTuber exclaimed:

"Hey, man, I did what I had to do. I think, man, as a captain, last penalty was up to me and I won, man. Hey, and the game was probably my ups and downs, I probably missed some goals, but at the end of the day, our team won. I got my first goal, and everybody about to be happy."

Further, IShowSpeed dedicated his goal to Cristiano Ronaldo, stating:

"Come on, YouTube AllStars! Come on, man! This is what Ronaldo did, and I did it for him, man. Shout out to everybody who played. I love my team, and I love my supporters. Love y'all. Speed gang for life, let's go!"

Following his heartfelt speech, IShowSpeed was asked to perform his signature backflip, which he did seamlessly, landing straight on his feet without much hassle.

Prior to the match, IShowSpeed ended up getting booed by his fellow teammates, despite being the captain of the team. This disapproving move seemingly came as the streamer arrived late to the team bus.

