DDG stuns Adin Ross by explaining his Snapchat earnings

Twitch streamer and rapper Darry "DDG" recently stunned Kick streamer Adin Ross by revealing the approximate amount of money he earned in his three top-performing months on Snapchat in 2024. The streamer claimed he earned a substantial amount from content creation on Snapchat before the platform was supposedly "patched."

Ad

Talking with DDG about the money the rapper supposedly earned from the platform, Adin Ross asked:

"What about Snapchat?... You make a lot from Snap?"

To this, DDG replied:

"Yo! Snapchat. Not no more... They patched it."

Pressing on about the amount DDG earned in 2024, which was supposedly before the "patch," Adin Ross asked:

"But a year ago was crazy, right? What were they paying you?"

Ad

Trending

DDG then replied, implying that he earned over $2.5 million in the three top-performing months of 2024:

"Top of last year, like, before it got patched... Three months. M and M... Nope, matter of fact, M and M and a half, no bullsh**."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"From three months?": Adin Ross left shocked as DDG reveals his Snapchat earnings

Snapchat has a monetization program for content creators who hold a significant following. Thus, by posting content on their Story, content creators who meet the requirements criteria set by Snapchat can earn money from the platform.

This program is invitation-only, with Snapchat asking content creators to partake through email. However, DDG's claim of having earned over $2.5 million from Snapchat over three months in 2024 left Adin Ross shocked, who exclaimed:

Ad

"Shut the f**k up!... From three months?"

In other news, DDG recently offered YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" $2 million to appear in the filming of his music video. In response to the offer, IShowSpeed claimed that he was fond of the rapper and would instead do the shooting for the video free of charge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More