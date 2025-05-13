Drake congratulates DDG on his new album and criticizes Adin Ross for not listening to it on livestream

On Monday, May 12, DDG was joined by Adin Ross for their first-ever livestream on Twitch. A short video clip from the livestream session was uploaded on X by @Kurrco earlier today (Tuesday, May 13).

In the video clip, Ross and DDG are seen talking to Drake over a video call. After exchanging pleasantries, the God's Plan rapper informed the streamers that he was currently in the countryside.

He then congratulated the 27-year-old on his new album, asking Ross if he had listened to it yet. As he started to give his reasons for not having listened to it, Drizzy said:

"Why you saying you didn't stream that? You're literally just streaming, you streamed over 4 hours in the last seven days."

Ross responded by saying that he was out of town.

The video comes nearly ten days after DDG dropped his new album, Blame The Chat, on May 2. The Michigan native launched his album in an event hosted at the Neuehouse rooftop in Hollywood.

In the livestream of the event, the Elon Musk rapper said:

"I feel like we’re changing the music industry. I feel like every artist is going to start realizing that the fans need to pick what they want to listen to. If this works, which I feel like it is, this is going to be a recurring thing for all my projects."

Speaking to VIBE at the release party about his expectations of what his fans should take from the project, DDG said:

"I hope they know that they make the most impact in the music. They’re more important than the artists."

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the 27-year-old has employed an innovative process to create Blame The Chat, crafting most of it on a livestream and incorporating fan opinions wherever possible.

Blame The Chat contains 16 songs, with special feature appearances from artists such as Wiz Khalifa, Shenseea, Skilla Baby, Offset, Rob49, Queen Naija, BIA, and Ty Dolla $ign.

DDG's album sold 1230 copies in its first week

Despite DDG's claim of "changing the music industry forever," his album's first week sales have seen slow growth. While Blame The Chat sold only 1230 copies in its first week, the YouTuber remains hopeful about seeing an upward trajectory in sales in week 2.

Elsewhere, the Too Much to Lose rapper also made headlines for pledging his allegiance to Drake by siding with him in the Lamar-Drizzy rap battle.

During his recent appearance on the Mani Petty podcast, DDG said:

"I think Drake is the best artist alive. Not even being biased. Just as a listener—Drake’s gone platinum across every genre. Nobody else is doing that."

The YouTuber also recalled growing up listening to Drake's music, saying:

"I could never switch up on Drake as a fan, bruh. Even if he did something to me personally. I just couldn’t. I grew up listening to the man. I’ve been bumping his music since I was a kid. I’m a loyal-a** afan. If I like your stuff, I’m with it forever."

DDG's statement comes days after netizens celebrated the first anniversary of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's rap battle on the internet.

