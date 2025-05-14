"He doesn't give me woman-beater vibes" — Myron Gaines refuses to believe Halle Bailey's accusations of physical abuse against DDG, despite beef 

Former FBI agent Myron Gaines recently put forth his opinion on Halle Bailey's accusations of physical abuse against DDG, despite beef with the rapper. In a video posted by @AkademiksTV, Gaines made a statement in DDG's support, stating:

"I make fun of DDG all the time. I think he's stupid, he's low IQ. But I don't think he's over here beating on his chicken. He doesn't give me woman-beater vibes, bro. Be honest with ya'll."

Gaines proceeded to accuse Bailey of making up a story to get custody of her and DDG's son, Halo. The former FBI agent claimed that Halle Bailey was using Halo as leverage in this situation and expressed his hope for DDG to have access to his son.

As per YouTube account AMU LIVE's report on DDG and Myron Gaines' feud, the beef reportedly began when Gaines called the rapper a loser and also commented on how his relationship with Halle Bailey didn't last.

In another live stream, Gaines dubbed DDG a "lean drinking, marijuana smoking, friend chicken consuming, watermelon warrior, kool-aid assassin" as a response to the rapper saying that the former FBI agent could never be in his circle.

Additionally, in a live stream addressing Mayron Gaines' comments about him, DDG dissed the former FBI agent's girlfriend. He stated that if Gaines was disrespecting other women, he should at least have a "bad b*tch" himself, adding that he'd never touch the women Gaines was dating with an expression of disgust.

What did Halle Bailey accuse DDG of? Details explored amid news of restraining order filing against the rapper

Halle Bailey was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, DDG, on May 13, 2025, after she accused him of abuse. As per TMZ's report dated May 13, 2025, Bailey cited multiple instances showcasing that the rapper was a threat to her safety.

Halle Bailey said the abuse started in January 2025 when DDG got angry during a conversation about child visitation. He allegedly called her a name, pulled her hair, slammed her face into the steering wheel, and chipped her tooth.

In March 2025, she said DDG went into her house without permission, took a photo of her bed, and sent it to her with a message that made her feel accused of being with someone else.

After accessing Bailey's house without permission, DDG displayed his agitation at the singer's residence again, just 4 days after the prior instance. The singer mentioned that she told DDG about her and Halo being sick, advising against their son leaving the house. Bailey claimed that DDG got abusive, broke her ring camera, and ran away with her phone. Then, the rapper threw Halle Bailey's phone out of his car window saying "GO GET IT B*TCH".

Additionally, DDG also texted Bailey links to her social media posts claiming she was on an island with singer Brent Faiyaz, while the singer was vacationing with her son and sister in St. Lucia. The singer attached photographic proof to support her claims.

The court granted restraining order requires DDG to remain 100 yards away from Bailey and Halo at all times. This also includes the singer's vehicle and Halo's school.

