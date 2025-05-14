"These accusations have made me realize that I have been quiet too long"—DDG's mother seemingly speaks out in wake of Halle Bailey's allegations

DDG’s mother, Tonya Granberry, seemingly reacted to Halle Bailey’s allegations against DDG in the documents she submitted at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on May 13, 2025. Notably, The Little Mermaid star was already granted a temporary restraining order against DDG, who was romantically linked to her in the past, as per Complex.

Tonya took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 14, to share a statement. While she did not refer to Halle or her son directly, she wrote:

“I don’t usually comment or say anything on this internet even with all the negativity, the lies and hatred towards mine. However these accusations have made me realize that I have been quiet to long.”

On the other hand, DDG aka Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. did not respond to the reports of the restraining order against him at the time of publishing this article.

Halle Bailey’s latest filing featured instances of alleged abuse involving DDG. Bailey even filed a complaint against DDG with the Los Angeles Police Department in March this year, as per People magazine.

According to the outlet, the police report was associated with an incident where Bailey had once told DDG that their son, Halo, could not go out since she and Halo were suffering from Respiratory Syncytial Virus. However, DDG reportedly entered Halle’s residence despite being informed about her and Halo’s condition.

Darryl then allegedly took away Bailey’s phone and threw it out of his car while leaving, as per Page Six. Apart from this, he reportedly damaged Halle’s ring camera.

Halle Bailey granted a restraining order: Allegations against DDG explained

The Last Holiday star reportedly approached the cops as a response to the alleged abuse against her by DDG. The news was first reported by TMZ on May 13, and Halle opened up on an abuse incident, as she filed new documents for a temporary restraining order against Darryl at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Halle Bailey claimed in the legal documents, acquired by People magazine, that she was unable to bear the abuse anymore. She further stated that Darryl was “badmouthing” her while speaking to his fans and that the latter alleged that she was “withholding” their child, alongside being with other men. The court documents reportedly read:

“I then receive threats and hate on social media. He seems to try to set up drama for his fans. He goes ‘live’ ranting about me and alleges that I am keeping Halo from him. This is false. I have requested a set schedule, which he refuses.”

The new filing featured the Grown-ish star requesting to have full custody of her son and that she would be accompanied by a nanny during work to look after her child. Bailey alleged that she was feeling “afraid and victimized” for the claims being made by DDG about her to his followers, and continued:

“I also ask the Court to order Darryl to cease and desist from posting and/or streaming on any and all platforms about Halo and/or me, including but not limited to YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter/X.”

According to Page Six, Halle Bailey also recalled that Darryl was annoyed on one particular occasion when he came to visit their son at Bailey’s residence. The incident happened in January this year, and Darryl allegedly told Halle to get out of the car while she was putting Halo inside DDG’s car.

The entire situation eventually led to a dispute between the former couple, where Darryl reportedly hit Halle’s face against the steering wheel. Halle Bailey was injured in the front left tooth and the right upper arm.

Meanwhile, the latest restraining order stated that DDG needs to maintain a distance of around 100 yards from Halle Bailey and their son.

