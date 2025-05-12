Rick Ross’ child’s mother Tia Kemp denies rumors of being romantically involved with DDG

A video of Rick Ross's former girlfriend and the mother of his child, Tia Kemp, with DDG, went viral last week. The footage, taken from DDG's live stream, showed the pair on a boat, where she was captured making audible noises that some interpreted as s*xual.

Ad

Meanwhile, DDG appeared to be looking around at the view. The clip has since been shared across multiple platforms, prompting netizens to speculate if Kemp is involved in a romantic relationship with the streamer.

Enter caption Tia Kemp's clarification about the viral boat video (Screenshot via X/@nojumper)

According to a report by AllHipHop on May 11, 2025, Tia Kemp responded to the viral rumors on the Mother's Day weekend in a strongly worded video monologue. In the video, she stated:

Ad

Trending

"I don't know who the f**k done clip-farmed me off of DDG Twitch, got me moaning. B***hes, I was throwing up. It ain't even no bathroom on that motherf**king boat. B***hes, we was on a go***mn contender with a center console, h*e"

The term, clip-farming refers to taking off a short, misleading snippet from a longer video, usually livestreams, and reposting it out of context to drive engagement on social media platforms.

Ad

Kemp also emphasized that she wasn't alone with DDG on the boat. The trip also included her son, the boat captain, security, and a film crew, stating:

"If you thinking I was on a boat f**king a young ni**a, you're out of your motherf**king mind, goofball b***hes. B***h you heard me throwing up. That's where the f**k I was over, hanging over the boat."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 3.5-hour livestream video was shared on DDG's YouTube channel on Sunday, May 11. It confirmed Kemp's claims of them going on a fishing trip and that other people were present on the boat.

Tia Kemp and Rick Ross dated for several years before parting ways in 2015. The couple shares two children: a son, Berkely Hermes Roberts, and a daughter, Billion Leonard Roberts.

Rick Ross said he's ready to squash beef with Drake in a new interview

Expand Tweet

Ad

Besides the controversial video of his former partner circulating online, Rick Ross has also been making headlines for his statements in a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, uploaded on May 9.

Among other things, Ross and Kev discussed the ongoing Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, which the former considered "necessary" for the rap game. The duo then pivoted to Rozay's issues with Drake, which, per Bootleg Keven, stemmed from Drake's treatment of French Montana on a song.

Ad

The Aston Martin rapper said about it:

"I spoke on that on the record I released. Like I said, 'F**k that sh*t'. Was it something really deep? Nah, f**k that, though. But if you p***y, you p***y. If it's real, it's real."

Later in the interview, Kev asked Rick Ross if he saw himself resolving his conflicts with Drake and talking it all out, to which the rapper said:

Ad

"You never know. If a ni**a send me a bottle of Luc Belaire, especially the white one. That go for any of these young ni**as out here… Send me a white Belaire and I’ll take a picture with you."

Before their falling out, Rick Ross and Drake have teamed up for many hit collaborations over the years, including some of Rozay's best-performing songs like Money in the Grave, I'm On One, and Lemon Pepper Freestyle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More