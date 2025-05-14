"If they can't win the public narrative, they make the accusations": DJ Akademiks reacts to Halle Bailey reportedly accusing DDG of physical abuse

During a Kick and YouTube livestream on May 13, 2025, DJ Akademiks reacted to a report stating that singer Halle Bailey had accused her former partner, rapper DDG, of physical abuse. For context, the pair ended their relationship in October 2024 and share a son, who was born in December 2023.

According to a TMZ report published on May 13, 2025, Halle Bailey has been granted a restraining order against DDG. Alleged court documents shared by the tabloid include photographs showing bruises and a chipped tooth, which Bailey reportedly attributes to abuse from the rapper.

DJ Akademiks was livestreaming when the report surfaced and was shocked upon reading it. His initial reaction was to say that the accusations against DDG have been made because "they can't win the public narrative":

"Halle claims DDG attacked... If they can't win the public narrative, they make the accusations. Halle Bailey claims DDG attacked her multiple times, gets restraining order."

After reading a couple of lines from the report, DJ Akademiks said:

"Again, I keep telling you. All these women, something happens, they run to the bathroom, they take pictures. And they keep it in the tuck."

"It was a matter of time": DJ Akademiks claims he knows how Halle Bailey's reported accusations against DDG reached the media

Later in the livestream, DJ Akademiks said Halle Bailey had retained the photos for months before seeking the restraining order:

"I ain't going to lie, it was a matter of time. Ni** it's May. They're saying this sh*t happened in January. She was keeping this sh*t tucked to say, 'If these motherf**kers don't come around and start loving me again, let me really throw that ni**a DDG to the bus.' Didn't I tell you? Didn't I tell you all, chat?"

He also implied that the move was connected to managing public opinion, saying:

"If they can't win the PR battle, because trust me, when a girl is going through her phone like this and she see her DMs and sh*t like that, you get what I'm saying? When she see that, she's going to be like, 'I don't like this sh*t.' Now she's going to throw the allegations."

The music personality then speculated about a possible connection between Beyoncé and the timing of the allegations appearing on TMZ:

"By the way, let me say this to you all. How do you think this got to TMZ? I want you all to do the math with me, chat. Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey, they are protege of, look, Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey are signed to Beyoncé's record label and management company. They have been referred to as Beyoncé's protégés. Chat, we know the story all too well!"

DDG was livestreaming with Adin Ross when the report came out and was shocked after reading about the allegations in real time.

