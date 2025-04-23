"You can't pay your rent": DDG responds to LowTierGod's accusations of viewbotting

In a recent escalation of an online feud, rapper Darryl Dwayne "DDG" has addressed allegations made by streamer Dalauan "LowTierGod," who indicted him for artificially inflating his Twitch subscriber count and viewership through view botting.

For context, the two have been in a feud since April 19, 2025, when LTG first raised suspicion about DDG's rapid increase in Twitch subscribers during his Japan trip, which saw his count rise from over 43,000 to 70,000 in just five days. On April 23, 2025, DDG took a personal jab at LTG, suggesting financial instability. He said:

"Fuck LowTierGod you pu**y b**ch. Ain't I seen your um search history. You can't pay your rent. Trynna figure out how to pay your rent. You 40, pu**y ni**a. You a b**ch."

DDG's response to allegations made by LowTierGod

On April 19, 2025, LTG questioned DDG's rapid growth on Twitch and shared his thoughts during his stream. While stating that nobody grows so quickly on Twitch, the streamer said:

"If you think that this ni*a got 70K authentic subs, you're out of your fuing mind. You don't just do this s*t randomly. Bro, somebody find me a clip from 2 months ago, where was the sub count at? Nobody grows that fast on Twitch."

Responding to LTG's allegations, DDG stated:

“I ain't going to lie, bro, I don't care enough to bot no views, brother. I don't! I don't, bro. Like... at the end of the day—and I ain't even talking about who y'all are talking about, I'll get to that later on—but I'm saying, like, bro, I just don't care that much to do that. Like, my real passion is music. You feel me? Like, my passion is music. I do this content sh*t in my sleep. I've been doing that for damn 10 years. Like, my passion is really music, you know?"

In other news, streamers Zias and B.Lou disagreed with LowTierGod's accusations on DDG.

