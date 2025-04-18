"Quit speaking on me bro" — DDG responds to Waka Flocka dissing him in comments underneath his post

On April 17, 2025, rapper DDG posted multiple images of himself in Tokyo, Japan, against a background featuring cherry blossoms. However, the highlight of the Instagram post was Waka Flocka's comment underneath, reading "wtf you doing lil bra."

In a video posted by YouTube channel DDG Live on April 18, 2025, the rapper is seen addressing Waka Flocka's comment, saying:

"Hey Waka quit speaking on me bro, that sh*t lame... hella lame."

The rapper, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., added that he respects Waka Flocka and expects the same in return as a "grown man." He then asked Waka not to "try a lil brother."

Additionally, X account @AkademiksTV posted another video of DDG expressing his discontent over Waka's comment, wherein the rapper said that the latter commenting on "everything" was pissing him off.

In another snippet toward the end of the video, the rapper is seen asking an individual to choose between him and Waka Flocka, and the individual chose Darryl.

There is no prominent record of a feud between Darry and Waka Flocka. However, Waka is known to have beef with Gucci Mane, which has also been amicably settled between the rappers over the years. Hence, it is not known at the time why Waka made such a comment under DDG's post and why the latter expressed agitation over the same.

What accusation did DDG recently make against ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey? Details explored

Posting photos from Tokyo and dissing Waka Flocka over Instagram comments is not the only thing DDG has recently garnered attention for. In March 2025, the rapper made headlines for releasing a song accusing his ex-partner, Halle Bailey, of keeping their son away from him.

The song, called Don’t Take My Son, was released on March 8, 2025, and consisted of suggestive lyrics like:

“Don’t take my son because he’s all I got/ I’m just having fun, I don’t love these thots,”

In another part of the track, the rapper claimed that Halle Bailey was making him pay to see their son, Halo, which angered him. Shortly after releasing the song, Darryl talked about the situation via a livestream on the same day, stating that he was against involving the audience in his business, but he didn't know what else he could do.

Adding that he is aware that the internet moves people emotionally, the rapper said:

“I just want to see my son, that’s it. I love being a dad and I want to be a dad, plain and simple. I think I’m the first ni**a to ever be canceled for wanting to be a dad. It’s dudes out here that get glorified for being deadbeats,” as reported by Billboard on March 10.

Halle Bailey and DDG were romantically linked together in early 2022, and the duo made their relationship official with the latter wishing Bailey on her birthday in March 2022. The ex-couple welcomed their son, Halo, in December 2023 and parted ways with one another in October 2024.

In other news, DDG also amassed attention for coming up with the 7 Days 7 Nights: Hit-A-Thon, wherein he livestreamed the process of making an album in a week's time. The stream began on March 24, 2025, and featured appearances from artists like Wiz Khalifa, DaBaby, and Raud.

