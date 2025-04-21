Zias and B.Lou disagree with LowTierGod accusing DDG of viewbotting

In a recent clip that has gone viral on social media, streamers Zias and B.Lou can be seen disagreeing with LowTierGod's accusation that DDG uses bots to increase his subscriber count. The duo put forward their views on the matter, stating that people need to understand how streaming has been popularised.

Ad

During their livestream dated April 21, 2025, the duo reacted to LowTierGod's statements regarding DDG's Twitch growth during his Japan tour. B. Lou said:

"Ni**as, they're starting to- people are starting to figure out live streaming is the thing. This s**t is spreading"

When Zias claimed that the streaming industry is not like it was "back in the day", B.Lou added:

"It wasn't like bro 3 or 4 months ago, bro. Beginning of last year to this, like 2025, streaming has grew bro, I promise you bro, like big time."

Ad

Trending

Agreeing with B.Lou's statement, Zias added:

"That's why I disagree with him 'cause I feel like like ni**as is growing."

Expand Tweet

Ad

LowTierGod accuses DDG of using bots

Controversial streamer LowTierGod, or LTG, accused streamer Darryl "DDG" of using bots to increase his subscriber count on Twitch. LTG raised the suspicion in response to a post showcasing DDG's achievement of 70,000 Twitch subscribers during the latter's Japan trip.

LowTierGod argued that no one could grow that fast on Twitch without using viewbots, claiming:

"If you think that this ni**a got 70K authentic subs, you're out of your fu**ing mind. You don't just do this s**t randomly. Bro, somebody find me a clip from 2 months ago, where was the sub count at? Nobody grows that fast on Twitch. You gonna tell me this ni**a at 70K, Kai averages at 100K. Y'all ni**as are slow bro. You gonna tell me that this ni**a only what- some thousands under Kai?"

Ad

However, DDG has responded to the allegations, stating that he did not manipulate his Twitch statistics. The streamer said:

"I ain't going to lie, bro, I don't care enough to bot no views, brother. I don't! I don't bro. Like... at the end of the day, and I ain't even talking about who you all are talking about, I'll get to that later on. But I'm saying, like bro, I just don't care that much to do that. Like, my real passion is music. You feel me? Like, my passion is music. I do this content s**t in my sleep. I've been doing that for damn 10 years. Like, my passion is really music. You know?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, DDG called out Waka Flocka for commenting cheekily underneath a picture of the former in which he was posing in front of cherry blossoms during his Japan trip.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandita Kala Nandita Kala is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. After graduating from university with a master's degree in Mass Communication, she opted for a career in journalism. Since then, she has written for various organizations.



Nandita loved the Super Mario series as a kid, finding great joy in jumping on Goombas and collecting coins. While she prefers single-player experiences these days, she also enjoys playing multiplayer games like the FIFA titles and No Way Out with her friends.



When it comes to streamers, she devotedly follows a lot of them, but Ninja and Pokimane are her favorites.



Nandita's hobbies include photography and making nail art. Know More