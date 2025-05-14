What are the allegations against DDG? Halle Bailey's reported accusations explored

American rapper and Twitch streamer Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., popularly known as "DDG," has garnered the internet's attention after reports of Halle Bailey leveling allegations against him surfaced. On May 13, 2025, TMZ reported that Bailey had filed a police report and was seeking court-ordered protection from DDG, alleging that he had abused her.

According to the report, the first alleged physical altercation occurred in January when DDG "started wrestling," "pulling and slamming" Bailey's face on the steering wheel of the car when the rapper went over to pick up their son, Halo. As per the tabloid, Bailey said the altercation resulted in her tooth chipping.

The second alleged incident took place in March, when Bailey supposedly claimed that DDG "creeped her out" by showing up at her house, entering without permission, going to her bedroom, and texting her a picture of her empty bed.

In the same month, according to TMZ, Bailey alleged that the Michigan native verbally abused her, smashed the ring camera, and fled with her phone after she asked him to return to her house because she and Halo were unwell.

TMZ also stated that the judge granted Halle Bailey a domestic violence restraining order, requiring DDG to stay 100 yards away from the actor.

X user @FearedBuck shared a summary of the reported allegations against the musician and Twitch streamer, writing:

"Halle Bailey accuses DDG of: – Physical abuse – Breaking into her home – Sending her a photo from her bed to imply cheating – Verbally abusing her – Destroying her Ring camera – Throwing her phone out of his car – Inciting fans against her during livestreams – Creating a threatening environment around their son."

Has DDG responded to Halle Bailey's reported allegations against him?

During a livestream with Kick ambassador Adin Ross on May 13, 2025, DDG learned of reports that Halle Bailey had accused him of physical abuse and filed a restraining order.

Expressing his surprise at the situation, saying that reports about the alleged situation "can't even be real," the 27-year-old exclaimed:

"What? Oh f**k no! It's not, that's not, it can't even be real. But that can't even be real, that's the thing. No, no, I'm just saying, I don't even know where that came from."

Adin Ross chimed in with his thoughts, saying:

"Yo, stop these fake allegations. This is a father! This is a real person, this is a good human being."

Ross eventually announced that DDG had decided to cancel their collaboration stream to deal with the situation behind the scenes.

