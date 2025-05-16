DDG was reportedly seeking joint custody of Halo before Halle Bailey filed for a temporary restraining order and got full custody of their son

On May 16, 2025, X page @AkademiksTV tweeted details about DDG, aka Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., reportedly seeking his son's joint custody before his ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey filed a temporary restraining order against him and got full custody of the child.
The X page attached what appears to be a snippet of Halle Bailey's restraining order filing, wherein Bailey claimed that Darryl refused to work with her or her attorney to set up a visitation schedule. The alleged court filing also mentioned:
"He (Darryl) is threatening that he will take our son 50% of the time and pay me zero support. It should be noted that he has never paid me child support, and I have never sought child support from him."
The court filing added that Bailey has asked the rapper to contribute to Halo's expenses and that he complied with her request only once so far.
According to PEOPLE's report dated May 15, 2025, Halle Bailey has been granted physical and legal custody of her son Halo, whom she welcomed with Darryl in December 2023.
Bailey has also requested that the judge order her boyfriend not to be allowed visitation with Halo.
However, she has put in a word for DDG to be given supervised visits alongside a professional company once a week for six hours when Halo is in Los Angeles.
Additionally, Halle Bailey has asked the court to prevent DDG from taking Halo outside the county of Los Angeles.
Darryl's ex-girlfriend has requested an order to prevent child abduction. She claimed that the rapper has a history of hiding or taking away Halo from her and threatening to take their son away and not cooperate with her when it comes to co-parenting.
Halle Bailey's restraining order accusations against DDG explored
In her restraining order filing, Halle Bailey mentioned multiple instances of physical abuse against DDG, wherein the first incident dated back to January 2025.
The singer mentioned that she was trying to strap Halo into the seat in Darryl's car when the rapper got agitated and called her a "b*tch".
Bailey said:
“The next thing I knew, things got physical between us. We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”
In another instance from March 2025, Darryl entered Bailey's residence without permission, accessed her bedroom, and sent her a photo of her bed with a cryptic message.
Bailey perceived the message as Darryl accusing her of sleeping with other men.
Shortly after this incident, DDG broke the ring camera on Halle Bailey's porch when she didn't allow her son to go on a visit with him. Additionally, Darryl also ran away with Bailey's phone at the time and threw it out of his car window.
Apart from citing instances of verbal and physical agitation displayed by Darryl, Halle Bailey asked the court to order the rapper to stop using his streaming platforms, YouTube and Twitch, to spread negativity against her.
The filing mentioned:
“Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts bad mouthing me to his several millions of fans. He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media.”
In her filing, Halle Bailey has requested that the court order DDG not to travel with Halo without her written consent. In case the rapper does travel with Halo, he must provide a travel schedule, reachable contact numbers, details of round-trip flight tickets, and an open airline ticket for her in case Halo isn't returned.