"First rapper to protect the Little Mermaid": Internet reacts as Soulja Boy threatens to beat up DDG over Halle Bailey allegations

Soulja Boy recently threatened DDG in a tweet after the latter’s ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey opened up on some alleged abuse incidents. The abuse cases were addressed in some legal documents filed by the actress at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on May 13, 2025, requesting a restraining order.
Notably, the court documents included details where DDG had reportedly damaged Bailey’s ring camera on one particular occasion and even tossed away the singer’s phone at the same time, as per Page Six.
As soon as the details of the alleged abuse cases went viral on different platforms, Soulja Boy took to his official account on X on Wednesday, May 14, where he wrote:
“You a b**ch a** ni**a for putting yo hands on Halle lil ni**a @PontiacMadeDDG if I catch u im beating the f** out u.”
While Soulja Boy did not share anything else on the platform, DDG has yet to share a response. Meanwhile, the court has already granted the restraining order against DDG, based on which he needs to stay around 100 yards away from Halle Bailey, as per Complex.
On the other hand, netizens took to the comments section of an Instagram post by The Shade Room to share their reactions to Soulja’s viral post. One of them seemingly supported Soulja, referring to Disney’s 2023 remake of The Little Mermaid, where Halle played the lead role, and wrote:
“First rapper to protect the little mermaid.”
The replies continued, where some users gave funny responses, with an individual writing that DDG might need to increase his security now, alongside another asking how many people have read the tweet so far. A user called Soulja “hilarious” alongside another seemingly appreciating Soulja for taking a stand for Halle.
DDG’s mother shares a post seemingly referring to Halle Bailey’s accusations
DDG and Halle were in a relationship for around two years until they split in October 2024. As per People magazine, the duo attended a few events together when they were romantically linked, including the BET Awards and Variety Power of Young Hollywood.
While Halle Bailey’s allegations in the new court documents started trending everywhere, DDG’s mother, Tonya Granberry, posted a statement through her Instagram Story. The statement arrived a day after the Last Holiday star approached the Los Angeles County Superior Court, and Tonya said that the allegations made her realize that she had maintained silence for a long time. She further stated:
“I don’t usually comment or say anything on this internet even with all the negativity, the lies and hatred towards mine.”
According to E! News, Halle Bailey alleged in the legal documents that DDG was “physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive” when they were together. Halle opened up on DDG’s alleged actions by saying:
“Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts badmouthing me to his several millions of fans. He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men.”
Halle also recalled certain incidents in her filing, alleging that DDG had once described her as evil. Bailey also mentioned in the documents that the YouTube personality once became frustrated when she requested him to reschedule the time for visiting their son, Halo.
As of this writing, DDG has not replied to any of the allegations mentioned in Halle Bailey's legal documents. Further updates on the same are currently awaited.