"That's not f*cking normal" — DDG's brother Dub wonders how TMZ found out about Halle Bailey's temporary restraining order before his sibling

Shortly after Halle Bailey was granted a temporary restraining order against DDG, the rapper's brother, Dub, put forth his views on the same. On May 15, 2025, X page @FearedBuck posted a snippet of what appears to be Dub's recent live stream wherein he said:

Ad

"How the f*ck do you walk into a courtroom, get a restraining order and then TMZ find out before my brother found out? That's not f*cking normal ya'll."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During his live stream on May 14, 2025, Dub mentioned that he was feeling emotional about the situation concerning his brother DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. Dub told the audience that Darryl streams until he goes to sleep because he wants to see his son, Halo, hinting at streaming being a coping mechanism for the rapper.

Darryl's brother went ahead with questioning the credibility of the situation, stating:

"Do you think that my brother would hit a f*cking movie star? Y'all f***ing serious? Do you think that Halle would hit my brother? This popular a** n*gga, do you think that they could be hitting each other, bro? No."

Ad

Dub also questioned why DDG wasn't able to see his son just because his relationship with Halle Bailey didn't work.

Halle Bailey claims DDG has been "physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially" abusive

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. and Halle Bailey attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles (Image via Getty)

According to AP News' report dated May 14, 2025, in the court documents seeking a restraining order against DDG, Halle Bailey alleged that the rapper was abusive toward her throughout their relationship.

Ad

In the restraining order filing, Bailey said:

“Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse.”

Detailing multiple instances of abuse at Darryl's end, Halle Bailey cited a January 2025 incident wherein the rapper abused her verbally by calling her a "b*tch" and also went physical with his agitation. Bailey mentioned that she was trying to strap their son, Halo, into Darryl's car seat when the two started fighting, "wrestling and tussling."

Ad

DDG's ex-girlfriend claimed that the rapper pulled her hair and "slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped." Halle Bailey has attached photographic proof of her injuries in her court filing as well.

Ad

Another incident that Bailey cited was from March 2025, wherein Darryl entered her house in her absence and texted her a cryptic message with a photo of her bed. The Color Purple actress stated that she interpreted DDG's message as an accusation of sleeping with other people.

Within a few days of entering Bailey's residence without permission, Darryl smashed the ring camera on his former girlfriend's porch after she refused to let their son visit the rapper as he was sick. When Halle Bailey called a relative for help, Darryl took her phone and threw it out of his car window while leaving.

Ad

As per the temporary restraining order, DDG is ordered to stay 100 yards away from Halle Bailey and Halo. Additionally, he has been ordered not to possess any weapons or have direct or indirect contact with Bailey.

Additionally, the judge can extend the order for up to five years at the hearing scheduled on June 6, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More