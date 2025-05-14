"I have no worries": DDG breaks silence with short social media statement after Halle Bailey's abuse accusations

Rapper and Twitch streamer Darryl "DDG" has broken his silence since reports of his ex Halle Bailey's abuse allegations started circulating online on May 13, 2025. In a social media post on May 14, the singer provided an update as to his plans in the future and claimed that he was "chilling" and would be livestreaming later on in the day.

Ad

For context, on May 13, it was reported that Halle Bailey had filed a police report against DDG for physically abusing her and creating a hostile environment for their child. The My Little Mermaid star has reportedly been granted a restraining order, according to the alleged court documents, with TMZ also reporting that Bailey included images of bruises and a chipped tooth as evidence of the abuse.

Now, DDG had been livestreaming at the time with Adin Ross when the news first broke, and his initial reaction was to deny having any knowledge about the incident. At the time, he had said:

Ad

Trending

"But that can't even be real, that's the thing. No no, I'm just saying, I don't even know where that came from."

He would go on to end his collaboration with Ross and not address the situation any further. Now, DDG has broken his silence with a post on his X community where the rapper claimed that he was "chilling." What's more, he also announced that he would continue to live stream, stating he has no worries:

Ad

"i’m chillin btw.. i have no worries 😉 streaming later on, no days off!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adin Ross came to DDG's defense when the initial news about Halle Bailey's accusations went viral

As mentioned, the rapper was livestreaming with Adin Ross at the moment the first report from TMZ about the allegations of abuse went live. Ross, who has been collaborating with DDG over the last couple of days, vehemently defended him and called Halle Bailey's reported accusations "fake."

Ad

Adin Ross also praised Darryl, calling him a father and a good human being:

"Yo, stop these fake allegations. This is a father! This is a real person, this is a good human being."

The Kick streamer went on to call DDG his "real friend" and proclaimed:

"F**k all of that, that's my real friend. We're not going to do any of that false sh*t to ruin this stream. He is a great human being, he does a lot for people, he is a man, he is a father. We are going to love him and we are going to respect him."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adin Ross also asked his viewers to show support for the rapper:

"W DDG and f**k anyone that has got anything to say."

Here is a full list of all of the allegations made in the police report and court documents against DDG for those looking for a full rundown of Halle Bailey's accusations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More