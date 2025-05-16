Marc Lamont Hill who initially backed Megan Thee Stallion, slams people for celebrating Tory Lanez getting stabbed in prison

Marc Lamont Hill recently criticized people for celebrating Tory Lanez being stabbed, even though the former had backed Megan Thee Stallion in the past. In episode 825 of The Joe Budden Podcast, Hill addressed the recent incident in which Lanez got stabbed by a fellow inmate.

Hill said:

"Where I take issue is if you're asking for Tory to be held accountable and for those people that meant prison. you can't then be cheering that he gets stabbed in prison."

He further added that Tory Lanez had already been convicted in the alleged shooting. He continued:

"What else do you want him to like, he got ten years. That should be the end of it. So we shouldn't be out there celebrating."

According to Hill, if the case included Tory walking out free without any accountability for what transpired between him and Megan Thee Stallion, his take on the situation could be different. However, since Tory is already sentenced, celebrating violence against him was unnecessary.

Parks Vallely, who was also a part of the conversation, agreed with Marc Lamont Hill and said that stabbing someone to almost death wasn't "dope." Hill further highlighted that while he had defended Megan when he thought she needed it, he was not supporting celebrating Tory Lanez getting stabbed.

Marc Lamont Hill support Megan Thee Stallion when Drake released Circo Loco in 2022

When the legal battle surrounding the 2020 shooting incident began, Megan Thee Stallion received support from a number of celebrities, including Cardi B, Kehlani, and Lauren Jauregui.

However, she was also mocked by many. One of the most significant ones was by Drake, who ended up releasing a diss track titled Circo Loco for his collaborative project with 21 Savage titled Her Loss.

The lyrics of the track went as:

"This ***** lie 'bout getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke but she still smiling."

According to TMZ reports published on November 10, 2022, Drake got heavy backlash, and Marc Lamont Hill was someone who criticized him. He was one of the many influential personalities who had signed an open letter to extend support to Megan Thee Stallion.

According to TMZ, the letter read that the culture had "failed" Megan after she was then shot by Tory Lanez.

"It must be said that our culture has failed you, one of its most brightly shining daughters," the letter condemns the criticism towards Megan Thee Stallion.

Marc further showed his support on a personal level through X, formerly known as Twitter. On November 4, 2022, Marc posted a tweet on X talking about this particular track by Drake.

In the tweet, Marc Lamont Hill wrote:

"Started listening to Drake’s album. Was 3 tracks in when I read about the Megan Thee Stallion reference on Twitter. I won’t be finishing the album. And please don’t tell me it’s just wordplay…"

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles reports on May 14, 2025, new evidence has recently turned up that implies that Tory Lanez wasn't the one who shot at Megan. Instead, she was allegedly shot at by her former best friend, Kelsey Harris.

Unite the People's lead consultant, Walter Roberts, spoke about the same at a press conference on Wednesday.

"Mr. James informed Unite the People that he was witness to the conversation Ms. Harris had where she stated she had the gun, she fired it three times. Mr. Peterson never shot anybody… never even touched that gun. Never fired the gun," he stated.

Roberts claimed, he was approached by Bradley James, who identified himself as Kelsey's bodyguard at the time. Roberts revealed that James apparently had overheard a conversation in which Kelsey allegedly admitted to firing the weapon.

As of now, Tory Lanez is serving ten years in prison after receiving the sentence in August 2023.

