"TORY PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE": Megan Thee Stallion addresses the Tory Lanez shooting incident in the wake his lawyer's press conferance

Megan Thee Stallion breaks her silence over Tory Lanez's latest legal claims. The American rapper has denounced the Canadian rapper and his team's claim that it wasn't Lanez but her former friend, Kelsey Harris, who shot her in 2020.

Ad

In Megan Thee Stallion's latest TikTok post on Monday, May 19, 2025, she slammed the "new evidence" Lanez's legal team cited during a recent press conference and also asked him to leave her alone, saying:

"Ain't no new f**king evidence yall been saying the same sh*t for years TORY PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE you a f**king demon. I'm off this silly a** internet sh*t, BYE."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Megan Thee Stallion's rant came after a May 14, 2025, press conference that Tory Lanez's attorney and the nonprofit advocacy group Unite the People held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles. Attorney Walter Roberts mentioned that there's new evidence in his client's case. He said that Kelsey Harris' former bodyguard said that he saw his former employee fire the gun.

However, Megan Thee Stallion denounced the claims and reiterated that the Canadian rapper was the one who fired the gun at her. She said, "HE KNOWS HE DID THAT SH*T," before going off on Lanez and his fans for making her relive the incident, adding:

Ad

"At what point are y'all gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY!? At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY??"

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for the Hollywood Hills incident where he reportedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. However, he was recently a victim of a prison stabbing on May 12, 2025, leaving him with 14 stab wounds from a fellow inmate.

Ad

People call for Tory Lanez's pardon amid Megan Thee Stallion's call to end harassment

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the prison stabbing incident on May 12, 2025, that landed Tory Lanez in the hospital, his attorney is calling for the Canadian rapper's pardon. Unite the People also said on the May 14 press conference that "enough is enough" and that it's high time to bring Lanez home.

Several musical artists rcently signed the Change.org petition, which is calling for a pardon from California Governor Gavin Newsom, and it has reportedly received overwhelming support. Several notable rappers reportedly signed the petition, including Chris Brown, Kodak Black, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

Ad

Drake also showed his support for the "Free Tory Lanez" train. He shared a link to the Change.org petition on his Instagram Stories on Friday last week, along with the message, "@torylanez come home soon." At the time of writing, the petition has over 270,000 signatures.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna also urged Governor Newsom to give the incarcerated rapper a pardon. In a May 19 post on X, Luna called for Newsom to review Lanez's case, citing that the rapper was sentenced for shooting Megan Thee Stallion "based on flawed evidence," among others.

Ad

Tory Lanez is currently recovering from the May 12 incident, in which he sustained 14 stab wounds in his back, torso, back of the head, and the left side of his face.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More