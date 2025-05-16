UK court denies bail to Chris Brown in nightclub assault case, judge remands him into custody ahead of international tour

UK court denies rapper Chris Brown's bail following his arrest in Manchester. On Thursday, May 15, 2025, Brown was taken in by Met Police detectives at The Lowry Hotel after learning that he had arrived in the city via a private jet. His arrest was in relation to an alleged attack at Tape nightclub in Hanover Square in 2023.

The musician has been accused of assaulting music producer Abe Diaw after he allegedly hit Diaw with a bottle in the head multiple times. Following his arrest, on Friday, May 16, 2025, an English court denied Brown's bail. Prosecutor Hannah Nichols noted in front of the Manchester Magistrates' Court that Chris Brown committed an "unprovoked attack with a weapon" in 2023, per Reuters.

Nichols also reportedly said that the crime was "extremely serious," per the Boston Herald. The outlet also reported that Grace Forbes, Brown's attorney, argued that he wasn't a flight risk, asking for her client to be released on bail. However, Judge Joanne Hirst remanded the musician into custody until his June 13, 2025, appearance at Southwark Crown Court in London.

The judge's decision to keep him in custody until his next court date in June puts Chris Brown's upcoming world tour in jeopardy. He has a scheduled Breezy Bowl XX world tour, which was supposed to kick off on June 8 in Amsterdam, followed by two concerts in Germany on June 11 and 13, which is set to go on until the finale show on October 18 in Memphis.

Various artists, including Jhene Aiko and Summer Walker, were supposed to accompany him during the European leg of his tour.

More about Chris Brown's assault case amid his detention ahead of his international world tour

According to the Metropolitan Police, per The Independent, they tracked down and arrested Chris Brown at a hotel in Manchester around 2:00 am local time on Thursday, March 15, 2025. The Met's statement via the outlet further said:

"The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on February 19, 2023. The investigation is being led by detective from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit."

Brown was reportedly on tour in the UK when the alleged assault on producer Abe Diaw happened. The incident was reportedly captured on a security camera, showing that it happened in a club "full of people." Chris Brown reportedly struck Abe Diaw with a bottle "several times" before chasing him across the bar and resorting to punching and kicking him.

Diaw reportedly said that Brown hit him over the head two or three times and that his knee collapsed following the alleged assault, per The Independent. He has since sued Chris Brown, launching a civil claim and asking for $16 million in damages for the injuries and losses he suffered following the alleged assault.

In light of the 2023 incident, Brown has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm, according to Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North Adele Kelly.

Chris Brown or an from his camp is yet to comment on his arrest, denied bail, and the future of his scheduled international world tour.

